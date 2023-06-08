Home

‘Achha Aayega Usse Bhi’: Nani’s Post-Breakup Advice Goes Viral, Internet Compares Her with Sandeep Maheshwari

Love and breakup are a part of life, and everyone goes through these emotions. While most people are able to move on, for some, it is difficult to forget their past experiences.

break up advice | Photo/ Instagram: @kamakaaziiii's profile picture kamakaaziiii

However, for those individuals, there is a viral video of a grandmother giving post-breakup advice to her granddaughter. In the video clip, the grandmother, affectionately called Nani, advises her granddaughter, Kavya, when she questions whether she should process the breakup. Nani responds with a witty remark, saying, “Naya Dhundho Aur Kya?” (Find a new one) when she asks “Matlab process na karein breakup ko?” (u mean, don’t process the breakup?), the grandmother says, “Kyu Karna? Kisliye Karna? Kaun Karta Hai Tumhare Liye? (why, and who does it for your ), adding that “Apna araam se raho. (live life comfortably).

Ek zindagi mili hai afsos manane ke liye? Agar kisi se breakup hua hai, bhaad me jaaye vo. Koi kami hai kya larko ki? Ek gaya dusra aaayega. Achha aayega usse bhi. (Why waste your life regretting over someone who is no longer a part of it? Is there a shortage of boys? If you broke up with someone, forget about him. There are plenty of other single boys, and an even better one will come along.)

Watch Nani’s Viral Video Here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kavya Mathur (@kamakaaziiii)

Kavya Mathur shared the clip on her Instagram account, @kamakaaziiii, with the caption, “She makes everything seem and feel so easy.”

Since its sharing, the clip has garnered over 4 lakh views and received more than 4.20 lakh likes. It has also sparked discussions among Instagram users, who have shared their thoughts on Nani’s savage post-breakup advice in the comments section.

Here Are Some Interesting Comments

“I also deserve a Nani like her,” commented an Instagram user.

I needed that much of confidence, thanks Nani,” wrote the second user.

“Nani walked so that Sandeep Maheshwari could run,” commented the third user.

“It’s “ek gaya doosra aayega, usse aacha bhi aayega” for me,” said another.

“Not watched more irritating vdo than this recently… What’s wrong with ppl loving this vdo, disgusting!,” commented another.

“Nani ate and left no crumbs,” a user joked.

“Nani is indian wizard liz,” joked another.

So, what are your thoughts about Nani’s post-breakup advice?

