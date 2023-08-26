Home

Watch: PM Modi Gets Emotional, Salutes Chandrayaan-3 Heroes

Prime Minister Narendra Modi turned emotional while interacting with ISRO scientists involved in the Chandrayaan-3 mission.

PM Modi Gets Emotional, Salutes Chandrayaan-3 Heroes. | Photo: ANI Twitter

Bengaluru: Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached ISRO headquarters in Bengaluru on Saturday and met the team of scientists behind the ambitious and now victorious moon mission – Chandrayaan-3. He became emotional while interacting with the scientists involved in the mission.

“India is on the Moon. We have our national pride placed on the Moon,” PM Modi said while speaking at the the command centre of the Indian Space Research in Bengaluru.

Modi ji loves India more than the love you have for food pic.twitter.com/dAiHMBLhMG — desi mojito 🇮🇳 (@desimojito) August 26, 2023

