Space agency NASA has warned that a gigantic and ‘potentially hazardous’ asteroid believed to be bigger than the London Eye, is set to fly past the Earth today. In its warning, the NASA has said that the asteroid is approximately 170 metres in length, adding that its proximity with the Earth is making it “potentially dangerous”. Also Read - Biggest Asteroid of 2020 Flew Between Earth & Moon Undetected, Scientists Realised It 2 Days Later!

This space rock named Asteroid 2020ND, will make a close approach to our planet. Travelling at a staggering speed of 13.5 kilometres per second or 48,000 kilometres per hour, the asteroid will come within just 0.034 astronomical units (AU) of the earth today.

An astronomical unit is equal to about 150 million kilometres or roughly the distance from the Earth to the Sun.

The space agency says, “Potentially Hazardous Asteroids (PHAs) are currently defined based on parameters that measure the asteroid’s potential to make threatening close approaches to the Earth. Specifically, all asteroids with a minimum orbit intersection distance (MOID) of 0.05 au or less and an absolute magnitude (H) of 22.0 or less are considered PHAs.”

However, there isn’t much to worry asteroid is in all likelihood to be safely away from Earth, the NASA noted.

According to the data by NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) at the California Institute of Technology, there are 48 asteroids of varying sizes, which are slated to approach Earth at a minimum orbit intersection distance of less than 0.05 AU (approx 7.48 million km).