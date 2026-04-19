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UP-Bihar belt shines bright in NASAs latest night map, Internet reacts to Indias unexpected glow from space

UP-Bihar belt shines bright in NASA’s latest night map, Internet reacts to India’s unexpected glow from space

NASA’s latest night map shows Uttar Pradesh and Bihar among Earth’s brightest regions, surprising the internet and highlighting rapid development, electrification, and urban growth visible from space.

NASA night map

A new nighttime satellite map released by NASA has gone viral on the internet. On the map, which displays the Earth completely lit up with city lights, the Uttar Pradesh-Bihar belt is among the brightest spots that have attracted attention on social media.

Uttar Pradesh shines brightly on NASA’s Earth at Night map.

NASA Satellite Map Goes Viral

NASA unveiled its new satellite map produced using the data it received between 2014 and 2022. During this period, scientists observed the artificial lighting situation on Earth by taking more than 1.6 million nighttime images from space using satellite photography.

Earth’s Nighttime Lights Map Shows Science In Action

The reaction on social media was unanimous after NASA’s new satellite map was unveiled; People started sharing screenshots of the map on social media and were amazed to see Uttar Pradesh and Bihar glowing bright on the map of Earth at night.

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UP-Bihar Is Brightest: Takeaways from NASA’s Earth at Night Map

As can be seen in the satellite map released by NASA, while many places in the world are shining brightly at night due to city lights, what stands out the most is that our eastern Uttar Pradesh and Bihar regions are among the brightest on Earth.

Social media users could not keep their astonishment under control when they saw how brightly our country was shining on the map.

“Bihar Ka Tara Tak Tak Rahe Hai” Internet Speaks Up

“Bihar Is Shining Like a Star.”

“This is Phenomenal. Just phenomenal.”

“UP-Bihar becoming brighter every year!”

“You can clearly see electricity flow and development rate.”

These were some of the tweets posted by Twitter users when they saw the satellite map released by NASA.

India Rises in Brightness

Some parts of China, the Middle East, Central America also glow brightly on the map. But it was noted that the light intensity did not increase as much in Europe as it did in northern India.

Reasons Behind Brightness

The spread of electrification in rural areas

The rise of big cities and industrial areas

High population density regions

Cities are generally brighter because of electrification. Brightness increase is also considered as a symbol of economic development.

Satellite View: Earth Lit by Human Activity

“The brightly lit spots show human activity. … Just because you can’t see something at night doesn’t mean it’s not there,” said study co-author Michelle Homer, a geographer at NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Maryland.

Conclusion

The increase in brightness observed in these states was the result of millions of people getting electricity in villages and the construction of new cities and improvement of infrastructure. A story of development shone brighter than light on social media thanks to NASA’s new satellite map.

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