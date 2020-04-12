Dropping a new challenge amid COVID-19 pandemic, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration‘s latest project, “Honey I Shrunk the Payload”, is in pursuing ideas on how to send small payloads on miniatures Moon rover. Throwing the challenge open for the world, the winner will reportedly get a cash prize of $160,000 as claimed by the crowdsourcing platform HeroX, on which the project was launched. Also Read - Kartik Aaryan Turns Interviewer For 'Koki Poochega', First Episode of Talk Show With COVID-19 Survivor Crosses 1.5 Million Views

In its attempt to reduce the size of the rugged instruments, sensors and experiments possible on the lunar surface, the global project was launched on April 09 for the larger vision of sending humans to the moon once again by 2024 to establish a more permanent presence. The focus of the challenge, as described on HeroX, is "In situ Resource Utilization (ISRU)" or making items that are essential for human use and survival by transforming the resources available on the lunar surface.

NASA elaborated on the HeroX website, "Payloads that support prospecting for resources that help support a sustained human presence are highly desirable, in addition to payloads that enable lunar science, demonstrate new technologies and/or advance the use of resources found on the moon."

The candidates participating in the challenge are required to build payloads small enough to fit into a soap box. The miniature payloads should be 100 mm by 100 mm rovers complete with external dimensions to fit on small, Roomba-sized rovers meant to explore the surface of the moon.

With the aim to send humans to the moon once again as the world battles the COVID-19 pandemic, these small rovers are a part of the ambitious Artemis project. Simultaneously, in order to fight the COVID-19 crisis alongside the space research, NASA is inviting ideas from across the world as Coronavirus cases rises to 1,783,724 with death toll globally at 108,907.