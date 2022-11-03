Trending News: NASA has captured an incredible image of what the space agency calls a ‘cosmic keyhole’. The picture has been captured by Hubble Space Telescope, which, in spite of the presence of James Webb Telescope, has not stopped working diligently.Also Read - Sun Says Cheese! NASA Shares Smiling Image Of Ball Of Fire Making It Rain Memes On Internet

This mysterious ‘cosmic keyhole’ is a reflection nebula. It is designated as NGC 1999. It is 1350 light-years from Earth and is near Orion nebula. Also Read - NASA All Set To Embark On An Alien Hunt, Prepares 16-Member-Team

“This peculiar portrait from the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope showcases NGC 1999, a reflection nebula in the constellation Orion. NGC 1999 is around 1,350 light-years from Earth and lies near the Orion Nebula, the closest region of massive star formation to Earth. NGC 1999 itself is a relic of recent star formation – it is composed of debris left over from the formation of a newborn star,” NASA said on its website. Also Read - NASA Faster Than Sound? Space Agency To Break Sound Barrier For Future Air Travel. Here Is How

TAKE A LOOK AT THE IMAGE OF COSMIC KEYHOLE HERE:

Peer into this cosmic keyhole! This #HubbleFriday showcases NGC 1999, a reflection nebula located 1,350 light-years from Earth. The nebula is quite literally composed of stardust: the leftover dust and gas from a newborn star! Read more: https://t.co/oZtNXNhRP6 pic.twitter.com/piRng527lJ — Hubble (@NASAHubble) October 28, 2022

“Just like fog curling around a streetlamp, reflection nebulae like NGC 1999 shine by the light from an embedded source. In the case of NGC 1999, this source is the aforementioned newborn star V380 Orionis, which is visible at the center of this image. The most notable aspect of NGC 1999’s appearance, however, is the conspicuous hole in its center, which resembles an inky black keyhole of cosmic proportions,” NASA added.