Trending News: On the occasion of National Doctors' Day today, Amul paid a tribute to all the doctors and healthcare workers with a cute doodle. Doctors' Day is observed in India on July 1 in honour of renowned doctor and former West Bengal Chief Minister Dr Bidhan Chandra Roy, whose birth and death anniversary fall on the same day.

Taking to Instagram, Amul shared a post with a new doodle that features the Amul girl posing with an animated version of a doctor. Amul's post on this special day showed a doctor holding a bread slathered with butter. The text on the cartoon also had a pun about the Madhuri Dixit song Dhak Dhak Karne Laga. "Doc doc karne lagga. You treat us, we treat you," said the text on the doodle. "Happy Doctor's Day," Amul India said in the post caption.

Netizens loved Amul's tribute to doctors saying it was funny and adorable at the same time. The post has recieved over 2,200 likes.

Dr Bidhan Chandra Roy was awarded the Bharat Ratna in 1961. This year, National Doctor’s Day is very significant as doctors continue to fight the Covid pandemic day and night. This is the third doctor’s day amid the pandemic.

This year is once again dedicated to all those doctors and healthcare professionals.

The theme of National Doctors Day 2022 is ‘Family Doctors on the Front Line’.