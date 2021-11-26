New Delhi: Since the 1980s, the famous green-eyed “Afghan Girl” photographed by National Geographic became a symbol of Afghanistan’s wars. Now decades later when the young girl Sharbat Gula is 49 years old, she has left Afghanistan following the Taliban’s takeover of the country and taken refuge in Italy.Also Read - It's Official. Wheat And Drugs Can Now Reach Afghanistan From India Via Pakistan. Details Here

Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi's office informed on Thursday that Italy has given safe haven to Sharbat Gula. "Afghan citizen Sharbat Gula has arrived in Rome," it said in a statement, without giving a specific date.

The Italian government intervened after Sharbat Gula asked for help to leave Afghanistan following the Taliban’s takeover in August.

The government said it had responded to pleas from non-profit organisations working in Afghanistan to help her leave the Taliban-controlled country, “organising for her to travel to Italy as part of the wider evacuation programme in place for Afghan citizens and the government’s plan for their reception and integration”.

Sharbat Gula became arguably Afghanistan’s most famous refugee after US photographer Steve McCurry captured her portrait in a Pakistan camp in 1985 and it was published on the front cover of the National Geographic magazine.

Her startling green eyes, peering out from a headscarf with a mixture of ferocity and pain, made her known internationally but her identity was only discovered in 2002 when McCurry returned to the region and tracked her down.

An FBI analyst, forensic sculptor and the inventor of iris recognition all verified her identity, National Geographic said at the time.

In 2016, Pakistan arrested Sharbat Gula for forging a national identity card in an effort to live in the country.

The then Afghan president, Ashraf Ghani, welcomed her back and promised to give her an apartment to ensure she “lives with dignity and security in her homeland”.

Since seizing power, Taliban leaders have said they would respect women’s rights in accordance with sharia, or Islamic law. But under Taliban rule from 1996 to 2001, women could not work and girls were banned from school. Women had to cover their faces and be accompanied by a male relative when they left home.