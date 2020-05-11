New Delhi: Today, India is observing the National Technology Day, a day to commemorate achievements of innovations and technological excellence in the country. The aim to celebrate National Technology Day is to highlight the achievements of our scientists and engineers in the field of science and technology Also Read - National Technology Day: Modi hails Atal Bihari Vajpayee's courage on Pokhran nuclear tests anniversary

More importantly, it marks a significant milestone in India’s history as it was on this day when our country successfully tested nuclear bombs in Pokhran on May 11, 1998 under the leadership of Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam.

Pokhran nuclear tests were a series of five nuclear bomb test explosions conducted by the Indian Army at the Pokhran Test Range. In the wake of these successful tests, Atal Bihari Bajpayee declared India as a nuclear state which made India the sixth country to join the nuclear club of nations.

In addition, the day also marks the flight of Hansa-3, India’s first indigenous aircraft, that was flown in Bengaluru when the nuclear tests were being organized in Rajasthan.

PM Modi’s tweet

On the occasion, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed all those at the forefront of research and innovation to defeat coronavirus and remembered the “exceptional achievement” of the country’s scientists in carrying out the 1998 Pokhran nuclear tests.

In a tweet, PM Modi said, “On National Technology Day, our nation salutes all those who are leveraging technology to bring a positive difference in the lives of others. We remember the exceptional achievement of our scientists on this day in 1998. It was a landmark moment in India’s history.”

“The tests in Pokhran in 1998 also showed the difference a strong political leadership can make,” he said in another tweet.

The tests in Pokhran in 1998 also showed the difference a strong political leadership can make. Here is what I had said about Pokhran, India’s scientists and Atal Ji’s remarkable leadership during one of the #MannKiBaat programmes. pic.twitter.com/UuJR1tLtrL — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 11, 2020

PM Modi said he hoped that the humankind will keep harnessing technology to create a healthier and better planet.