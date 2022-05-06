New Delhi: In a bid to make its employees stick to the company for decades, an IT firm has gone out of its way to retain them. With nearly 750 employees, Madurai-based Sri Mookambika Infosolutions is offering matchmaking servicers free of cost, a special increment if an employee gets married. Besides, the company has also promised a fixed 6-8 per cent increment in salary every 6 months.Also Read - 'No Flexibility At All', Apple Employees Slam Company's 2-day Work From Home Policy. Deets Inside

The firm which was started in Sivakasi in 2006 has kept its attrition rate below 10 per cent for several years now, reported the Times of India. Talking about the initiative, founder MP Selvaganesh said, “They (the employees) treat me like a brother and several of them are from villages, with either aged parents or lacking a proper outlook of the world and unable to fight the right match. We help such employees through a network of ‘alliance makers’. Weddings are the best get-togethers, the entire team hires vans and attends.”

If reports are to be believed, nearly 40 per cent of Mookambika Infosolutions’s employees have been working with the company for more than five years.

Selvaganesh said that employees at SMI reach out to them directly if they face problems. “There are several long-term employees. We cannot take them for granted thinking they will not go anywhere. We give them their due even before any such thought comes to them”, he added.