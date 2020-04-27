New Delhi: Needless to say, there has been a mind-boggling rise in unemployment since India imposed a nationwide lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic. With companies facing grave losses, many employees have been laid off and the situation is only going to worsen. Also Read - Coronavirus Impact: Over 20 Lakh Jobs at Risk in Indian Aviation, Dependent Sectors, Says IATA

Coming to their rescue at this point in time is job portal Naukri.com which launched the ‘Step-Up’ initiative on Monday. The aim of this initiative is to highlight profiles of those who have recently been laid off or are available to join immediately.

The initiative aims to facilitate hiring and career progression, to help recruiters and job seekers in these uncertain times, the company said in a statement.

Talking of the initiative, Pawan Goyal, Chief Business Officer, Naukri.com said, “At times of crisis, a small first step can spur powerful revolution and it is with this spirit that we have launched a plethora of initiatives for recruiters and jobseekers under ‘Step-Up’. For recruiters, our very first offering is the free bouquet of hiring services to recruiters in critical industries like medical, healthcare, pharma and telecom as we stand with them in these tough times.”

“On the jobseeker front, we are prioritizing access and discovery of recently ‘laid off and immediately available to join’ jobseekers by the recruiters,” Goyal added.

Under the Step-Up initiative, there will be a live tracker highlighting companies and industries that are currently hiring along with active jobs to apply to.

Apart from that, the website has also curated some useful content around work from home (WFH) productivity, job search, upskilling courses etc. to help jobseekers navigate these times.

“Also, there is a complete guide on career progression during these tough times with upskilling courses, Hiring insights, CV assessment tools etc.,” Goyal said.

(With Agency inputs)