Passengers Move Mumbai Local Train Coach At Vashi Station To Pull Man Trapped Under Wheels; Video VIRAL

Passengers Move Mumbai Local Train Coach At Vashi Station To Pull Man Trapped Under Wheels; Video VIRAL

A group of passengers in Vasai rescued a man trapped under a local train at Navi Mumbai. The gripping video of this rescue mission has now gone viral.

Passengers Move Mumbai Local Train Coach At Vashi Station To Pull Man Trapped Under Wheels; Video VIRAL

Mumbai: A heartwarming incident took place at Vashi station in Mumbai when a group of commuters joined forces to rescue a man who was caught under the wheels of the local train. The incident, which occurred on Wednesday afternoon, was captured on video by one of the commuters and was initially shared on Reddit. The video quickly went viral, touching the hearts of many users. In the 41-second clip, it can be seen that the passengers bravely coming together to push an entire local train in a courageous effort to rescue a fellow passenger trapped underneath.

The user who posted the recording on Reddit disclosed that the passenger was found trapped under the Panvel-bound local. “When I recorded this, people were just pushing randomly. Later, everybody collaborated and pushed at the same time and it worked,” the user said on Reddit.

Cat_Of_Culture, the user who posted the clip also informed that the man escaped with minor injuries when some of the Redditors questioned whether the trapped person was alive.

#WATCH | Commuters at Vashi station in Navi Mumbai push the entire local train on the side to save a man trapped under its wheels.#Mumbai #viralvideo #Unity #LocalTrain pic.twitter.com/danKwEEoBC — India.com (@indiacom) February 8, 2024

As reported by Mid-day, railway officials confirmed the incident as a case of track trespassing, emphasising the importance of utilising designated crossings. It also alerted the passengers to make use of footover bridges and underpasses at the railway stations for their own security and safety.

However, news agency PTI reported that the man was leaning on the platform’s edge and was dragged by the train for a few metres, before it came to a halt. The man, who sustained grievous injuries, died later, railway commentator Rajendra Aklekar told PTI. The train which hit him has come from CST station and was on way to Panvel.

A senior ticket collector in June of last year prevented a 73-year-old woman from being dragged by a moving train after she fell at Mumbai’s Wadala station while boarding it.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.