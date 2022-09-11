Navneet Rana Throws Lord Ganesh’s Idol In Water: Independent Member of Parliament (MP) from Amravati, Maharashtra, Navneet Rana has once again come into the limelight. Actually, a video of Navneet Rana and her husband Ravi Rana doing “Ganesh Visarjan” is going viral. In this, along with some people, they are throwing the idol of Lord Ganesh into the water from above instead of immersing it with respect and reverence. The water in which the idol was thrown also looks dirty and muddy.Also Read - Viral Video: South Korean Girls and Boys Dance To Ravneer Singh's Song Tattad Tattad. Watch

Use this to target navneet Rana the bjp loose talker how she is hurting the sentiments of Hindus pic.twitter.com/rHXLgbtGab — RadheyShyam BharatJodo (@rsdaroga) September 10, 2022

Also Read - Viral Video: Indian Girls Do Bhangra With Bumblebee Robot At Times Square in New York. Watch

Navneet Rana is getting trolled a lot since the video went viral. Many users have expressed anger over the video. Some wrote in the comments, "such are the actions of Hindutva contractors", while some wrote "is this your Hindu religion". At the same time, many people have demanded to register a case for insulting Hindu deities and religion. Many also asked if others had done the same, then the Rana couple and BJP would have made it a big issue.

Shiv Sena targets Navneet Rana

Shiv Sena’s deputy leader Sushma Andhare also targeted MP Navneet Rana. She said that the violence started by Navneet Rana in the name of religion should be stopped. She is constantly creating confusion for Hindutva. Do they not know how Bappa is immersed? She just tries to stay in focus.