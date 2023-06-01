Home

Viral

After NCERT Removes Periodic Table From Class 10 Textbooks; Meme Fest Erupts On Twitter

After NCERT Removes Periodic Table From Class 10 Textbooks; Meme Fest Erupts On Twitter

NCERT Textbook Row: The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has removed the periodic table from Class 10 textbooks.

NCERT Textbook Row: NCERT Allegedly Removes Periodic Table, Democracy From Class 10 Books.

NCERT TextBook Row: Following the removal of Charles Darwin’s Theory of Evolution from Class 9 and Class 10 science textbooks last month, #NCERT is once again trending on the Micro Blogging site – Twitter. As per several media reports, the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has removed the periodic table from Class 10 textbooks.

NCERT’s decision comes following a period of syllabus rationalisation during the deadly COVID-19 pandemic, in which these chapters were temporarily removed from the curriculum. Now, NCERT has decided to make these deletions permanent. As soon as the news went viral, the Internet split into two groups: those who were outraged and those who found the #NCERT memes amusing.

You may like to read

While some believed the change would plunge the nation into the “dark ages,” others shared links to the brand-new book and insisted that the subject had not been eliminated but rather moved to the Class 11 syllabus. Here are some of the funniest posts on social media that people have been sharing.

Trending Now

NCERT TextBook Row: Meme Fest Erupts On Twitter

Students to NCERT after removal of periodic table from syllabus pic.twitter.com/bvCXb8ba6d — Dúck/xD (@_QuAcK_xD_) June 1, 2023

#NCERT has not removed the periodic table but only moved it to Class XI. Kuchh bhi sahi se nahin kartay ye log. What do they have against kids in 11th? Regular table hi de dete — ᴋᴀᴍʟᴇsʜ sɪɴɢʜ / tau (@kamleshksingh) June 1, 2023

Concerned about the NCERT Textbook deletion row, the Twitter user wrote, “There are students who cannot afford/don’t refer anything except NCERT textbooks. Students with more privilege and resources will anyway learn these key concepts. This just puts more burden on an average student in the long run.”

NCERT removing key topics from PCMB for young students is a blunder. These are fundamental concepts. @EduMinOfIndia should reverse these changes ASAP. — Rishabh Anand (@RishabhAaaanand) June 1, 2023

Periodic Table to #NCERT Class 9 Science Book. pic.twitter.com/vJ8henlLyy — Namrata Shah (@namratawrites) June 1, 2023

Taking to Twitter, a Ph.D. scholar wrote, “Periodic table cut from India’s textbooks: @ncert @dpradhanbjp @narendramodi School children in India will no longer be taught about evolution, the periodic table of elements, sustainability, pollution or energy sources such as fossil fuels and renewables. Chapters on all of these topics have been cut from the textbooks and curricula for students aged 11–18. The National Council of Educational Research and Training, which is behind the changes, has not yet explained its rationale to teachers and parents. Experts are baffled, and more than 4,500 have signed an appeal to reinstate the axed content on evolution. Good luck India! If you don’t act now, you will be forced into dark ages.”

Periodic table cut from India’s textbooks: @ncert @dpradhanbjp @narendramodi School children in India will no longer be taught about evolution, the periodic table of elements, sustainability, pollution or energy sources such as fossil fuels and renewables. Chapters on all of… — 🧬Dr. Namrata Datta (Singa Pen), PhD🧫🇬🇧🦘🇮🇳 (@DrDatta01) June 1, 2023

Recently, the NCERT has dropped references to the demand for a separate Sikh nation Khalistan from the class 12 political science textbook following objections from the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC), according to top education ministry officials. The SGPC had last month alleged that the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) misrepresented historical details about Sikhs in its Class 12 political science textbook.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES