Bull Worth More Than BMW Or Audi Rescued From Flood-Hit Noida | Here’s How Much It Costs

Amidst the chaos, a bull that was rescued by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team has captured everyone’s attention.

This bull, belonging to the esteemed 'Pritam' bloodline, is valued at eye-popping Rs 1 crore. | photo: @8NdrfGhaziabad

New Delhi: Several parts of Delhi are currently grappling with severe waterlogging and flood-like situations due to heavy rainfall and the release of water from the Hathnikund Barrage. Rescue teams are tirelessly working to save people and animals stranded in the floodwater caused by the overflowing Yamuna River.

Amidst the chaos, a bull that was rescued by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team from a flood-affected area in Noida has captured everyone’s attention. This bull, belonging to the esteemed ‘Pritam’ bloodline, is valued at an eye-popping Rs 1 crore.

The 8th Battalion of the NDRF in Ghaziabad, which is actively involved in animal rescue operations and regularly shares photos and videos, tweeted about their successful rescue of the prized bull. They stated, “Team @8NdrfGhaziabad has rescued 3 cattle, including India’s No.1 Bull ‘PRITAM’ valued at 1 Cr., from Noida. NDRF teams are working diligently to save lives in flood-affected areas.”

A video posted by the rescue team showcases two buffaloes with ring buoys tied around their bodies, being supported by NDRF personnel on either side of the running boat.

According to news agency PTI, water from the Yamuna River has flooded nearly 550 hectares of land along its banks in Noida, leading to the displacement of over 5,000 people and affecting eight villages.

Officials mentioned that around 6,000 animals, including cattle, dogs, rabbits, ducks, roosters, and guinea pigs, have been safely relocated from the submerged areas since Thursday.

Although the water level in the Yamuna has slightly receded to 207.68 meters, it still remains two meters above the danger mark, breaking a 45-year-old record.

In the neighbouring city of Delhi, the Army was deployed yesterday as several key areas, including ITO and Rajghat, were submerged due to the rising water.

Earlier, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal stated that work is under progress to open the five gates of Yamuna Barrage to help drain out excess water. “The first jammed gate of the ITO Barrage has been opened. Soon all the five gates will be opened,” he said.

