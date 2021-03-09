Gurgaon: In a curious case of disappearance, nearly 30,000 litres of seized liquor has gone missing from police stations in Haryana’s Faridabad. This case of huge stock of seized 29,000 of liquor missing has raised suspicions as it is not limited to one police station, and the liquor has gone missing from 25 out of the 30 police stations. As per reports, Faridabad police had seized around 50,000 litres of country-made liquor, 30,000 litres of English wine and 3,000 cans of beer, which around 825 cases were also registered. Also Read - Man Gets QR Code Tattooed on Neck to Open Instagram Page, Later Realises it Doesn’t Work | Watch

The huge stock of liquor has gone missing at a time when the 825 cases awaited trial in court, and the liquor was stored in the concerned police station's store rooms. As per normal protocol, after the verdict is announced on seized liquor, it is usually destroyed by officials. However, this year, the liquor went missing before it could be destroyed, said a Aaj Tak report.

On being questioned about the missing liquor, the police officials blamed it on the rats and allegedly said that the rats drank all the alcohol stored in the store rooms as most of the liquor bottles were made of plastic. However, despite the fact that seized English wine or imported liquor are stored in glass bottles and cannot be nibbled on, the cops blamed the rats for drinking that liquor too.

An investigation has been launched into the matter and probe is underway.