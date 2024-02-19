Home

‘Need A Wife’: With Hoardings On E-Rickshaw MP Man Seeks Bride For Himself

Viral News: 29-year-old man in Madhya Pradesh’s Damoh seeks bride through e-rickshaw hoarding. The hoarding showcased personal details of the man like height, birth date, and gotra.

Damoh: A very popular saying in India is that it is easier to get married at any age, but it seems that it is not applicable to a man from Madhya Pradesh’s Damoh. 29-year-old Deependra Rathore has taken a unique approach to seek a bride for himself. He has attached a hoarding on his e-rickshaw, showcasing his intention of marriage and personal details.

According to Deependra, he wishes to get married but cannot find a perfect partner due to the ‘shortage of women in the society’. He added religion and caste differences don’t matter to him and that any woman can approach him with a marriage proposal.

Rathore also joined a marriage group to seek a bride but he could not find a woman from his city. Afterwards, he decided to put up the hoarding with his details.

Deependra said he is also ready to marry a woman outside his city.

The hoarding showcased details about the 29-year-old man including his height, date and time of birth, blood group, educational qualifications, ‘gotra’, etc.

Deependra’s parents also support his approach to getting a perfect life partner. “My parents are busy with worship, so they don’t have time to find a girl for me and hence I have to do it,” Rathore said.

Rathore supports his family by driving his own e-rickshaw. He said that whoever becomes his better-half will always be kept happy.

