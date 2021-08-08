Neeraj Chopra created history yesterday by winning India’s first Olympic gold medal in athletics on the penultimate day of the Tokyo Games. The Haryana athlete, who is a Subedar with 4 Rajputana Rifles in the Indian Army, clinched the gold in javelin throw with an attempt of 87.58 metres, becoming only the second Indian after Abhinav Bindra to win an individual gold medal at the Olympics, and the first athlete in Independent India to win a medal in a track & field event at the quadrangular event.Also Read - VIDEO: Neeraj Chopra's Old Dancing Video Goes Viral After Historic Javelin Gold in Tokyo 2020

Neeraj Chopra dedicated his historic achievement to sprint legend Milkha Singh, who died of COVID-19 in June, a gesture that left his son and ace golfer Jeev Milkha Singh overwhelmed with “eternal” gratitude. The iconic sprinter, also known as the Flying Sikh, had often talked about his deep desire to see an Indian win a track and field Olympic medal. Also Read - Neeraj Chopra Cash Rewards: CSK to Anand Mahindra, How it's Raining Rewards For India’s Olympic Gold Medallist

The Olympic gold-medalist trended on Twitter and other social media platforms as proud Indians congratulated Neeraj and thanked him for India’s historic win with heartwarming messages. Many hilarious memes also flooded the internet. Some users made memes about Akshay Kumar already getting ready for Neeraj’s biopic while some compared the man with the golden arm to Bahubali. Also Read - Neeraj Chopra First Reaction After Winning Gold At Tokyo Games: "Dedicate Medal to Milkha Singh. Hope He’s Watching Upon Me"

Here are some of the best memes about Neeraj Chopra:

Next biopic ? pic.twitter.com/FlZKHIGqnb — Delhi Se Hoon BC (@delhichatter) August 7, 2021

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bawrachoraa (@bawrachoraa_2.0)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by shivalika (@notahotpotato_)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by benarjimemes || 2k (@benarjimemes__2k)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lit Meme Corner (@thus_memed_zarathustra)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tweets🐦 (@yesmesaad)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MEME BABA TELUGU (@brahmi_baba)

If you haven’t seen Neeraj Chopra’s monstrous Javelin throw that won India a gold medal at Tokyo Olympics 2020, here’s the video:

Many social media users compared this epic javelin throw with a scene from Bahubali, watch it here: