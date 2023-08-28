Home

Dr Strange To New Bappi Lahiri: Best Memes On Neeraj Chopra’s Win, Check Here

People praised Neeraj Chopra a lot on social media like Twitter after he won the gold medal. Now, meme creators have become active and are sharing amusing memes about the star athlete, all in good spirit.

In a big moment for India, Neeraj Chopra, a star javelin thrower, won a gold medal in the men’s javelin throw at the World Athletics Championships held in Hungary’s Budapest. This was a historic achievement because he became the first Indian athlete to win a gold medal in this championship. Neeraj competed against athletes from different countries and won by throwing the javelin a very long distance of 88.17 meters in his second try. People praised him a lot on social media like Twitter after he won the gold medal. Now, meme creators have become active and are sharing amusing memes about the star athlete, all in good spirits.

We have curated some of the best hilarious memes that are trending on X. Check here.

Throw so far, it said Hi to Chandrayaan 3#NeerajChopra pic.twitter.com/2x01FZVL9M — Sagar (@sagarcasm) August 25, 2023





