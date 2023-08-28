Home

Viral

‘King Of Javelin’: Neeraj Chopra Roars At WAC, Praising Messages Flood Internet

‘King Of Javelin’: Neeraj Chopra Roars At WAC, Praising Messages Flood Internet

To win the glittery medal, Neeraj went head-to-head with the competitors from across the world and defeated them by throwing the javelin farthest at 88.17 meters during his second attempt, solidifying his dominance throughout the event.

Neeraj Chopra Roars At WAC, Praising Messages Flood Internet. | Photo: Twitter

In a historic moment for India, star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra secured the gold medal in the men’s javelin throw event at the World Athletics Championships held in Hungary’s Budapest on Sunday. With this achievement, the country’s ‘golden boy’ etched his name in history as the first-ever Indian athlete to win a gold medal at this prestigious championship. Neeraj Chopra competed against athletes from around the world and emerged victorious by launching the javelin to a remarkable distance of 88.17 meters during his second attempt, showcasing his dominant performance throughout the event. As he claimed the gold medal, social media platforms, including Twitter, were filled with messages of praise and admiration from all corners of the country.

Trending Now

Netizens shared his photos and clips of his historic throw using the hashtag #neerajchopra, which quickly trended on various platforms. People expressed their emotions for the champion by composing creative congratulatory messages.

We have curated some of the best congratulatory posts that are trending on X and liked by other netizens. Check here.

Congratulations 🍾🎈 #NeerajChopra Congratulations on another awesome 👏 win. Here are too unfathomable enterprises and wild encounters! Congrats on the enormous win! Make the most of your prosperity today, and anticipate a future. pic.twitter.com/d6mLZmzzJj — SANAM 🌹 (@dil_umar19) August 28, 2023

India’s #NeerajChopra strikes gold at the World Athletics Championship, rewriting history with a monumental throw of 88.17 meters. First ever Indian to do so. Bravo! Congratulations! 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/AXxIWxK6Bq — Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) August 28, 2023

3 Indians in the Men’s Javelin Throw Finals of World Athletics Championships. 🇮🇳 Neeraj Chopra

🇮🇳 Manu DP

🇮🇳 Kishore Jena Go for the best on Sunday champs 🔥 Entire India is with you all 🇮🇳#NeerajChopra | #Budapest2023 | #WorldAthleticsChampspic.twitter.com/XeuDK6Ndwm — ms dhoni (@mahi2007_11_13) August 25, 2023

Congratulations @Neeraj_chopra1

for this remarkable achievement.💐💐 You are a champion Again you proved it🔥🔥🔥 We are proud of you 👏👏👏#NeerajChopra #Neeraj #IndianAthletics pic.twitter.com/HvGPEJZF9L — SAGAR BALLAV JENA🇮🇳 (@sbj_1991) August 28, 2023

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Viral News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES