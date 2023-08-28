Top Recommended Stories

‘King Of Javelin’: Neeraj Chopra Roars At WAC, Praising Messages Flood Internet

To win the glittery medal, Neeraj went head-to-head with the competitors from across the world and defeated them by throwing the javelin farthest at 88.17 meters during his second attempt, solidifying his dominance throughout the event.

In a historic moment for India, star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra secured the gold medal in the men’s javelin throw event at the World Athletics Championships held in Hungary’s Budapest on Sunday. With this achievement, the country’s ‘golden boy’ etched his name in history as the first-ever Indian athlete to win a gold medal at this prestigious championship. Neeraj Chopra competed against athletes from around the world and emerged victorious by launching the javelin to a remarkable distance of 88.17 meters during his second attempt, showcasing his dominant performance throughout the event. As he claimed the gold medal, social media platforms, including Twitter, were filled with messages of praise and admiration from all corners of the country.

Netizens shared his photos and clips of his historic throw using the hashtag #neerajchopra, which quickly trended on various platforms. People expressed their emotions for the champion by composing creative congratulatory messages.


We have curated some of the best congratulatory posts that are trending on X and liked by other netizens. Check here.

