A NEET aspirant from Bihar who had been preparing for the crucial exams since months, was left saddened and disheartened after he missed the examination by just 10 minutes! Also Read - NEET 2020 Result Date: NTA to Release Medical Entrance Test Scorecards Soon at 'ntaneet.nic.in'

For appearing in the 2020 NEET exams, Santosh Kumar Yadav, a student from Darbhanga in Bihar, took on an arduous journey and travelled for more than 24 hours to cover a distance of 700 km to reach his exam centre in Kolkata.

He changed two buses, took a cab but unfortunately got late by just 10 minutes and was not allowed to enter the exam centre in Salt Lake, HT reported.

He pleaded with the authorities to allow him entry to the exam room but they denied. The exam had begun at 2 pm and he had reached the exam centre at 1:40 pm. The deadline for entering the exam centre was 1:30 pm, half an hour before the test began at 2 pm.

Narrating his ordeal, the student told India Today, “I boarded a bus from Bihar at 8 am on Saturday. There was a massive jam between Muzaffarpur and Patna due to which I lost 6 hours. We left Patna at 9 pm and reached Kolkata around 1 pm on Sunday. Then I took a cab and reached the examination centre around 1:40 pm.”

Lamenting that he lost a year, he said that he will now begin preparing for next year’s test.