New Delhi: In just a few hours, the fate of thousands of students will be sealed as The National Testing Agency is set to publish the NTA NEET Result 2020 on its official website. Also Read - NEET Result 2020 to be Declared Shortly at ntaneet.nic.in | Know About All India, AIQ And State-wise Merit Lists Here

The NEET result time will reportedly be released at 4pm and the NEET result downloads will be available at the NTA’s official website for NEET, ntaneet.nic.in. Candidates will be able to check their individual ranks using their roll number and date of birth at ntaneet.nic.in. Also Read - NEET Result 2020: How to Calculate Rank, Percentile | All You Need to Know About Cut-off, Counselling

While fear and anticipation riding high among students, social media is doing what it’s best at–making memes and relieving the tension through the good old humour. Ahead of the results, the internet is already buzzing with hilarious memes and jokes specifically those which are targeted at relatives. Also Read - NEET Result 2020: Answer Key Expected Anytime Soon, Scorecards Before 4 PM | 5 Latest Updates You Should Know

As we all might have experienced, one thing which is certain after exam results are the phone calls of relatives who are particularly curious about knowing our marks and ranks.

Take a look at how Twitterati is poking fun over the same:

Relatives in preparation before #NEET2020 the results comes…..

☹️☹️☹️☹️ pic.twitter.com/PIH0QOhzzR — Nitish Sonii (@NitishSonii) October 16, 2020

Relatives when they got to know that #NEET2020result is coming – pic.twitter.com/wzJiijYCNQ — Udit Panwar (@udiit_panwar) October 16, 2020

After the NEET Result my all relatives Beta kitni Rank aayi #NEET2020 #NEETResult2020 #NEET2020result

Me :- 😜😜 pic.twitter.com/FWWBjiLhth — Abhishek Yadav (@y_avi9) October 16, 2020

Necessary precautions for Neet results 2020 :-

1. Block all your relatives.

2. Get ready to fight.

3. Flight mode on .#NEETResult2020 #NEET2020result — Ravi sah (@am_raviSah) October 16, 2020

d

The NEET aspirant with rank 1 today :#NEET2020result pic.twitter.com/yoJ2HqhifD — 𝑹𝒂𝒅𝒉𝒊𝒌𝒂 (@RadhikaGargote) October 16, 2020

Around 15.97 lakhs aspirants registered for the NEET exam 2020. Out of total registered aspirants, Over 85-90 per cent of 15.97 lakh candidates appeared in NEET 2020 exam.

Based on NEET result, admission will be given to MBBS, BDS, Ayush and Veterinary seats at government and private medical institutions across the country.

Good luck to students!