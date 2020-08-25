Amid a growing clamour around postponement of the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) and National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET), now Swedish teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg has come forward in support of students. She said that it is unfair for students to appear for exams in the middle of a global pandemic. Also Read - NEET, JEE 2020 Latest Update: 'Unsafe And Perilous For Students to Visit Test Centres', Another CM Urges Centre to Postpone Entrance Exams

Demanding the postponement of exams in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, she tweeted “It’s deeply unfair that students of India are asked to sit for national exams during the Covid-19 pandemic and while millions have also been impacted by the extreme floods. I stand with their call to #PostponeJEE_NEETinCOVID.”

It’s deeply unfair that students of India are asked to sit national exams during the Covid-19 pandemic and while millions have also been impacted by the extreme floods. I stand with their call to #PostponeJEE_NEETinCOVID — Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) August 25, 2020

Another climate change activists Vanessa Nakate had also tweeted and asked the government to postpone these exams.

I love it when young people come together for change We will drive change for the students of India and continue to drive change for the planet#MODIJI_POSTPONEJEENEET — Vanessa Nakate (@vanessa_vash) August 25, 2020

I don't have a million followers but the power of the people can make this reach a million people. Postpone the exam #MODIJI_POSTPONEJEENEET https://t.co/GdBmCCUGpn — Vanessa Nakate (@vanessa_vash) August 25, 2020

The Supreme Court of India, on August 17 had dismissed a petition that sought the postponement of these examinations, considering a rise in COVID cases.

Students, parents and leaders across the country are protesting against the National Testing Agency’s decision to conduct these exams, but to no avail.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced that the JEE (Main) will be held from September 1 to 6 and NEET (UG) on September 13. Around 25 lakh students are expected to sit for this year’s exam.