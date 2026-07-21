NEET ‘newspaper’ leak: Ravi Kishan’s video on CJP protest goes viral, netizens ask ‘did he actually say that’? Watch

BJP MP Ravi Kishan faces social media backlash after accidentally calling the NEET paper leak "NEET newspaper leak" during a statement on strict action against accused.

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Ravi Kishan (ANI video grab)

New Delhi: Amid the ongoing CJP protest around NEET paper leak in the national capital, BJP MP Ravi Kishan on Tuesday said that those involved in the NEET exam paper leak should be given the “harshest punishment”. Adding that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has stressed the need for strict action to ensure that no one dares to “play with the lives of children” in the future. However, the actor-turned politician fumbled and called the NEET exam a newspaper, leading to trolling on social media.

What Ravi Kishan said on NEET paper leak issue?

Speaking about the Prime Minister’s remarks on the issue, Kishan said, “The 13 criminals (NEET paper leak case) who have been caught, they should be given the harshest punishment. By hiring the top lawyers, we will ensure they get the strictest sentence so that in the future, no one in India dares to play with the lives of children or has the audacity to leak the NEET news paper (exam).”

“He (Prime Minister Modi) also stated that every effort will be made to ensure they are punished as soon as possible, which will send a strong message to the children of the future,” he added.

Watch video:

Gems of BJP NEET paper ❌

NEET Newspaper ✅ Opposition can never bring such talented politicians pic.twitter.com/pHeURVEtwB — Amock_ (@Amockx2022) July 21, 2026

Why Ravi Kishan is being trolled on social media?

Readers should note that Ravi Kishan is being trolled for calling the NEET exam a newspaper (Akhbaar).

“He (the PM) mentioned that regardless of what happened in which state, it has happened. Now, the emphasis is on how everyone can work together to solve this,” Kishan said.

By NEET paper, he thought it is a News Paper named NEET. OMG! Seriously? I used love his acting. — Arindam G. (@goon_arindam) July 21, 2026

Another reaction:

What’s wrong? Isn’t paper called Akhbaar? — Foolish Writes (@FoolishWrites) July 21, 2026

What is the current status of CJP protest?

The CJP delegation had met Union Health Minister JP Nadda on Monday and pressed its demands, including Pradhan’s resignation, compensation of Rs 1 crore to the families of NEET aspirants who lost their lives and the immediate release of climate activist Sonam Wangchuk.

CJP chief spokesperson Saurav Das said the protest would continue until Pradhan resigns. Nadda, who is also Leader of House in the Rajya Sabha, said a proposal had been received from the protesters to hold talks with the government and appealed to them to end their sit-in.