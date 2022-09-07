NEET UG 2022 Result: The National Testing Agency will declare the result for the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test- Undergraduate (NEET-UG) today, September 07, 2022. Once released, NEET Aspirants will be able to download their NEET UG Result 2022 by visiting the official website, neet.nta.nic.in. Over 18 lakhs of candidates are waiting to check the same and are tweeting memes with #NEETUG2022.Also Read - SBI Clerk Recruitment 2022: Apply For+5000 Posts From Sept 7 at sbi.co.in. Read Details Here

CHECK TWITTER MEMES AND JOKES ON NEET RESULTS :

#NeetResult #NEETUG2022 Me to my relatives before they come to see my neet result 😅😅 pic.twitter.com/l0Bkq8abJL — Himanshu Tripathi (@Himansh81934200) September 7, 2022

I have already got 10 calls from relatives asking for results.#NeetResult pic.twitter.com/SRNZM8uNzh — Leia⁷ (@jinieeslamp) September 7, 2022

#NeetResult When you already know your score pic.twitter.com/PCdumq8Wdi — Saurabh Yadav (@Saurabhjaunpur) September 7, 2022

Neet aspirants after every 2minutes to NTA website #NeetResult pic.twitter.com/Di6Ti4uhKe — sarcastic Ladka (@LadkaSarcstic) September 7, 2022

HOW TO DOWNLOAD NEET UG SCORECARD:

To download the NEET UG Scorecard, a candidate needs to enter his/her application number, date of birth, and security pin.

Visit the official website, neet.nta.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Download NEET UG Result 2022.”

Enter the login credentials such as the NEET application number and date of birth.

and date of birth. Your NEET UG Scorecard will be displayed on the screen.

will be displayed on the screen. Download it and take a printout of it for future reference.

The candidates should also regularly visit the NEET website(s) www.nta.ac.in and neet.nta.nic.in for the latest updates regarding the examination.