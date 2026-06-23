NEET UG restest 2026: Student claims she was subjected to inappropriate security check in Malda; shares shocking frisking story

Following a Re-NEET candidate’s allegation that she was asked to lower her pants during a security check, several students took to social media with similar experiences. The reports have raised serious questions about the balance between exam security, privacy, and student mental health.

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Hrishika Pal claimed that the security screening took an uncomfortable turn after she disclosed that she was menstruating. PTI

NEET UG retest 2026 was conducted across the country on June 21, and at a time when students should have been focusing on the exam that was set to decide their future, some were left grappling with the reality that just happened to them. One such student took to her social media account, alleging that she was subjected to an invasive frisking procedure at her exam centre in West Bengal’s Malda. The incident has raised questions about maintaining students’ dignity while enforcing strict security protocols.

Hrishika Pal claimed that the security screening took an uncomfortable turn after she disclosed that she was menstruating. According to her, a female staff member then asked her to lower her pants to verify the sanitary pad she was wearing.

Is humiliation part of the deal?

Calling the experience deeply distressing, the student said it was not a normal security screening. “I was made to expose an intimate part of my body in order to gain entry to an exam that determines the future of lakhs of students,” she claimed. The alleged incident occurred at Malda Bibhutibhusan High School, a Re-NEET exam centre.

According to Hrishika, the incident had a lasting emotional impact on her. She said she felt embarrassed and helpless, adding that she did not feel she could refuse for fear of being denied entry to the exam.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hrishika Pal (@hrishikaapal)

She said she understands the importance of security at examination centres but raised concerns about the method used, questioning whether it was officially approved and whether others had experienced it. “If this is considered normal, then we must seriously rethink where security ends and personal dignity begins,” she said, adding that security checks are essential but humiliation is not.

Other candidates share similar incidents

People on the platform were left in shock after the post, while a few others shared that they had faced similar situations.

Another NEET aspirant alleged that she encountered the same situation at her centre, Beleghata Santi Sangha Girls’ School. She said, “I told them I was feeling uncomfortable, but they still insisted that I lower my pants. When I raised the issue with teachers, they ignored me. @nta_india I want an answer. You don’t have the right to check us like this.”

“Last year, I was on my period during NEET, and my centre was Sahapur High School, Malda. I was asked the same question, and after saying yes, the female guard ran her hands down from the front to back, feeling my pad over my pants,” shared another student.

“Oh, my god. Reading this and the comments too made me quiver, so sorry you had to go through this!” a person said while reacting to all the incidents.