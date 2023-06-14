By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
NEET UG Result 2023: Twitter Abuzz With Memes After NEET Results Announced
While some candidates achieved their desired target, others are not satisfied.
NEET UG Result 2023: We all know how trying and testing is the time before the examination results are declared, whether at the school and university level or the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Undergraduate) or NEET.
Nevertheless, a day after the National Testing Agency (NTA) on Tuesday announced the result of the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (UG) 2023 (NEET), the microblogging site Twitter has erupted with memes and humorous posts depicting the wait for the results and the reactions of the candidates after going through them.
Sharing some of the masterpieces with you:
#NEET2020result
Not a meme just NEET aspirants discussing today’s result pic.twitter.com/j4n2eqOqTT
— kartik (@CMemes84) October 16, 2020
Today is Neet Results and my mom sends me this meme pic.twitter.com/7kBAxRT5n4
— Jin’s Hips🥢⁷🏴☠️♮ TAKE TWO | ia📚 (@Satoori_Rap_) September 7, 2022
After seeing #NEET2021 results#NEET aspirants pic.twitter.com/CQxi6GWlTi
— memes_therapies 🇮🇳✨ (@memes_therapies) November 2, 2021
#NeetResult out
Random Coaching institute to Top rankers pic.twitter.com/bCgQM8kEQV
— memes_hallabol (@memes_hallabol) September 8, 2022
Neet Results announced*
Toxic Relative’s: pic.twitter.com/A8IwcXSGgg
— @Mnb_memes (@memes_mnb) June 13, 2023
This is how result mood looks like#exam #life #motivation #facts #morning #meme #inspiration #help #students #success #coaching #neet #jee #lifemotivation #result #exam pic.twitter.com/IGNZVgFJPA
— KoutilyaVaidicSchool (@thekoutilya) May 27, 2022
#NEET Results me agar 2-4 marks upar niche ho bhi gaye toh koi baat nahi. You gave your best, just know that. And tell yourself, #YeBhiTheekHai 😌🥰
Also, congratulations to all. 🥳#NEETresult2023 #neet2023 pic.twitter.com/GHQhbR09Lh
— Ye Bhi Theek Hai (@ybth_) June 14, 2023
NEET result on its way,
who else is excited?
Comment below 👇🏻
.
.
.#reels #princeeduhub #memes #students #studentlife #relatablememes #relatable #neetmemes #jeememes #viral #trending #trends pic.twitter.com/QLDmYw19Kv
— princeeduhub (@Prince_Eduhub) June 7, 2023
Virat kohli from Delhi secured AIR 1 in UGC-NEET, topper from India#NEETresult2023 #neet2023 #neetresult #NEET #neetresults#ViratKohli @imVkohli pic.twitter.com/1gAmYxLN3X
— Cheeku 2.0 (@God__Vk) June 14, 2023
Me after NTA announces neet 2023 result. pic.twitter.com/uWIT5jgmgH
— A GOD. (@AGOD069) June 14, 2023
After the declaration of NEET (UG) results.
Every coaching Institute be like: pic.twitter.com/cjfc6ea6LT
— Ashish Kumar (@_dopamine____) June 14, 2023
My NEET result 🥰🥰🥰 pic.twitter.com/7gIUjYWfjp
— Eshaan Sethi (@prollyyourdaddy) June 13, 2023
NEET 2023 results be like: pic.twitter.com/vqn4eho0F9
— Khush Thakkar (@Khush_Thakkar12) June 14, 2023
NTA has declared #NEET results,
Relatives : aur beta pass hua? Kitni Percentile bani ?? Kis subject mein kitne marks aaye ???
Literally Me inside 🙃#NEETresult2023 pic.twitter.com/XrpTReyDxP
— CuriousPitcher (@MIpaltan01) June 14, 2023
