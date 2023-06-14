ZEE Sites

NEET UG Result 2023: Twitter Abuzz With Memes After NEET Results Announced

While some candidates achieved their desired target, others are not satisfied.

Updated: June 14, 2023 3:55 PM IST

By Tahir Qureshi | Edited by Tahir Qureshi

Meme fest on Twitter

NEET UG Result 2023: We all know how trying and testing is the time before the examination results are declared, whether at the school and university level or the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Undergraduate) or NEET.

While some candidates achieve their desired target, others are not satisfied.

Nevertheless, a day after the National Testing Agency (NTA) on Tuesday announced the result of the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (UG) 2023 (NEET), the microblogging site Twitter has erupted with memes and humorous posts depicting the wait for the results and the reactions of the candidates after going through them.

Sharing some of the masterpieces with you:

