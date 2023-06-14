NEET UG Result 2023: Twitter Abuzz With Memes After NEET Results Announced

Home

While some candidates achieved their desired target, others are not satisfied.

Meme fest on Twitter

NEET UG Result 2023: We all know how trying and testing is the time before the examination results are declared, whether at the school and university level or the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Undergraduate) or NEET.

Nevertheless, a day after the National Testing Agency (NTA) on Tuesday announced the result of the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (UG) 2023 (NEET), the microblogging site Twitter has erupted with memes and humorous posts depicting the wait for the results and the reactions of the candidates after going through them.

Sharing some of the masterpieces with you:

#NEET2020result

Not a meme just NEET aspirants discussing today’s result pic.twitter.com/j4n2eqOqTT — kartik (@CMemes84) October 16, 2020

Today is Neet Results and my mom sends me this meme pic.twitter.com/7kBAxRT5n4 — Jin’s Hips🥢⁷🏴‍☠️♮ TAKE TWO | ia📚 (@Satoori_Rap_) September 7, 2022

#NEET Results me agar 2-4 marks upar niche ho bhi gaye toh koi baat nahi. You gave your best, just know that. And tell yourself, #YeBhiTheekHai 😌🥰

Also, congratulations to all. 🥳#NEETresult2023 #neet2023 pic.twitter.com/GHQhbR09Lh — Ye Bhi Theek Hai (@ybth_) June 14, 2023

Me after NTA announces neet 2023 result. pic.twitter.com/uWIT5jgmgH — A GOD. (@AGOD069) June 14, 2023

After the declaration of NEET (UG) results. Every coaching Institute be like: pic.twitter.com/cjfc6ea6LT — Ashish Kumar (@_dopamine____) June 14, 2023

My NEET result 🥰🥰🥰 pic.twitter.com/7gIUjYWfjp — Eshaan Sethi (@prollyyourdaddy) June 13, 2023

NTA has declared #NEET results, Relatives : aur beta pass hua? Kitni Percentile bani ?? Kis subject mein kitne marks aaye ??? Literally Me inside 🙃#NEETresult2023 pic.twitter.com/XrpTReyDxP — CuriousPitcher (@MIpaltan01) June 14, 2023

