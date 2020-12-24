Singer Neha Kakkar has given one lakh rupees to Shantabai Pawar, who became an internet sensation after a video of her performing Lathi Kathi on a street in Pune went viral. Also Read - Khyaal Rakhya Kar BTS Video: Neha Kakkar Enjoys Pani Puri As She Flaunts Her Baby Bump, Says ‘Kick Mara’

Popular as Warrior Aaji, Pawar said: “I’m performing since I was eight years old. People mostly remain indoors due to Covid, so I clang utensils to make them aware of my performance. I now take care of 10 orphan girls and provide for them. There are times when I go hungry in order to feed these girls.”