New Delhi: A team of 10 Nepalese climbers recorded history on Saturday when they became the first in winter to reach the summit of K2, the world's second-highest mountain at 8,611 meters (28,251 feet). Located in Pakistan's part of the Karakoram range, K2 is the last of the world's 14 tallest mountains and is considered so far the most difficult and dangerous because of the technical climbing required to reach the top.

Winter winds on K2 can blow at more than 200 kilometers per hour (125 miles per hour) and temperatures drop to minus 60 degrees Celsius (minus 76 Fahrenheit).

After reaching the top along with fellow Nepali climbers, one of the climbers took to social media platforms Instagram and Twitter to announced the record making journey. He wrote, "THE IMPOSSIBLE IS MADE POSSIBLE ! #K2winter – History made for mankind, History made for Nepal."

Soon after the climbers achieved their feat, the secretary of Pakistan’s Alpine Club, Karrar Haideri, said 10 Nepali Sherpas reached the summit around 5 p.m.

“This was never done by anyone before in winter,” said Haideri.

He added that four international climbing teams had arrived about a month ago to try scaling K2 — the last peak above 8,000 meters in the world to not be climbed in the winter. Of these dozens of climbers, the group of 10 Nepalis have so far been the only successful team, said Haideri.

Since the maiden attempt back in 1988, just a handful of winter expeditions have been attempted on the storied 8,611-meter peak in the Karakoram range along the Chinese border that leads into the Himalayas.

Haideri said no mountaineers had reached higher than 7,750 meters, until Saturday when fair weather conditions allowed the climbers to push ahead.

According to the Alpine Club, an unprecedented number of climbers, in four teams totaling some 48 members, converged on the mountain this winter, more than all the previous winter expeditions put together. Haideri said that the 10 Nepalese climbers, who called themselves Sherpas, had earlier been spread across the different teams, but formed a new group in order to claim the feat in Nepal’s name.

(With Agency inputs)