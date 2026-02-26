Home

Viral

Netanyahu stuns PM Modi in Indian attire at Jerusalem dinner, celebrates India-Israel friendship in style | Watch video

Netanyahu stuns PM Modi in Indian attire at Jerusalem dinner, celebrates India-Israel friendship in style | Watch video

Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu surprises Prime Minister Narendra Modi by wearing traditional Indian attire at a Jerusalem dinner, symbolising deepening India-Israel friendship and cultural respect.

Netanyahu stuns PM Modi in Indian attire at Jerusalem dinner

It was all smiles and joy on Wednesday when PM Modi met Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu in Jerusalem and was greeted by his counterpart wearing Indian clothes ahead of a dinner organised in honour of him and his Israeli counterpart PM Benjamin Netanyahu.

PM Modi wearing Indian attire arrived at a state dinner hosted by his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu in Jerusalem on Wednesday evening. Netanyahu was seen wearing a shirt and a jacket styled after India’s traditional attire.

Palestinian-style jacket has been dubbed the “Modi Jacket” by Indian Twitterati.

Posting some pictures from the event on X earlier today Netanyahu captioned one of the pictures with Modi “Surprise my friend Prime Minister Modi by dressing Indian before our dinner.”

Reacting to Netanyahu’s gesture PM Modi called it “Truly splendid!” He further took to X and wrote “PM Netanyahu dressing up in Indian attire shows his warmth and deep respect for our culture and traditions.”

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

In a day that saw talks on agriculture, water and innovation security, defence cooperation has remained one of the focal points of India-Israel relations.

Also read: PM Modi’s Israel visit: ‘That’s saffron’ remark goes viral as Benjamin Netanyahu points at Modi’s colour matching with wife Sara

PM Modi becomes first Indian premier to address Special Plenary session of Israeli Parliament

Earlier today PM Modi addressed a Special Plenary session of Israeli Parliament- The Knesset. PM Modi became the first Indian prime minister to ever address the house.

PM Modi received the Speaker of the Knesset Medal before delivering his address and dedicated the medal to “friendship between India and Israel.” PM Modi became the first Indian prime minister to ever address the Knesset or Israeli Parliament here today.

Clothed in Indian Flags, PM Modi praised ties between India and Israel as going “beyond the narrow definitions of convenience and mutual interests”.

Indian Twitter couldn’t stop gushing over Benjamin Netanyahu’s choice of outfit as several users on X clip shared Netanyahu’s Instagram story where he was seen changing into Indian clothes.

PM Benjamin Netanyahu sported the jacket made popular by former PM Jawaharlal Nehru and often worn by many politicians after him. India shares close relations with Israel in matters of trade, agriculture, water conservation and more.

The tweet further read “PM Netanyahu arrived for dinner wearing a jacket inspired by Indian clothing as he and PM Modi met in Jerusalem.”

While Netanyahu took social media by storm with his jacket Indian PM Narendra Modi made history today by becoming the first-ever Indian prime minister to address the Israeli parliament- Knesset.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Viral News on India.com.