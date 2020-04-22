New Delhi: With nowhere to go and not much to do while cooped up in homes, people across the world are increasingly trying to keep themselves entertained and seems Netflix is the answer to their boredom. That’s why the streaming giant on Tuesday announced that it added nearly 16 million new subscribers in the first three months of the year! Also Read - Top 12 Horror Movies And Series on Netflix India That You Should Watch During Lockdown

That was a record for Netflix, according to its first quarter earnings announcement on Tuesday.

Notably, in January, before the virus had spread worldwide, Netflix had predicted the addition of only 7 million new global subscribers for the three-month period, however, the company has exceeded its expectations.

“We’re acutely aware that we are fortunate to have a service that is even more meaningful to people confined at home, and which we can operate remotely with minimal disruption in the short to medium term. Like other home entertainment services, we’re seeing temporarily higher viewing and increased membership growth,” the company said in an investor letter.

One of the world’s largest entertainment services, Netflix currently has 182.8 million subscribers. Owing to the lockdown and coronavirus-restrictions, it added 2.3 million in the United States and Canada in the first quarter for a total of 69.9 million, and added 13.5 million internationally.

“After record subscriber additions, Netflix is and will continue to be the media company least impacted by COVID-19. Their business is a near perfect fit to a population that is suddenly housebound, said eMarketer forecasting analyst Eric Haggstrom.

Well, the streaming giant is obviously buoyed by the news and acknowledged that the company has definitely profited a lot during the crisis, but fears it won’t last long and said it expected “viewing to decline and membership growth to decelerate as home confinement ends, which we hope is soon.”

Meanwhile, Disney’s new OTT platform, Disney+ too exceeded 50 million subscribers in just five months.