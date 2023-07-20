Home

Netflix Ends Password Sharing In India, Here’s How Internet Has Reacted To New Policy

Netflix has announced an end to password sharing in India. It will not allow users to share their account with their friends and relatives. The restrictions have left users disappointed.

Only members of a household can share a Netflix account.

It is quite common in India for people to split the cost of subscription between two or three persons and share their Netflix account with their friends. If you are an avid user of Netflix and do the same, then this news might give you a shock. Your days of password-sharing are officially over now. The streaming service giant Netflix has announced additional restrictions on account and password sharing in India. As part of the crackdown, a Netflix account is restricted to one household. The OTT platform is now sending emails to subscribers, notifying them that their Netflix account is solely for them and the members of their household.

Netflix has come up with this idea to manage its subscriber base. Netflix added 5.9 million new subscribers after cracking down on account sharing in the past three months.

Netflix Ends Password Sharing In India

According to Netflix’s new directive, users outside a household must use Transfer Profile and make a separate account or else they will not be able to access the platform. In other words, to stream Netflix, users need a Netflix household and the devices must share the same internet connection as the TV.

Netflix’s new directive said, “Starting today, Netflix will be sending this email to members sharing Netflix outside their household in India. A Netflix account is for the use of one household. Everyone living in that household can use Netflix wherever they are- at home, on the go, or on holiday. They can take advantage of new features like Transfer Profile and Manage Access and Devices.”

It added, “We understand that our viewers have many options for enjoyment. This is the reason that we continue to invest substantially in a diverse range of new films and TV shows. Whatever your taste, mood, or language, and whoever you are viewing with, there is always something pleasurable to watch on Netflix.”

Here’s How Internet Reacted To Netflix’s Announcement

Soon after the change was announced, it created quite a hullabaloo on social media. Users wasted no time in expressing their disappointment. A person wrote, “Netflix will not allow people to share passwords. Big blow to entrepreneurship in India and failed relationships in which the only thing you shared was a Netflix password.”

Netflix to not allow people to share passwords. Big blow to entrepreneurship in India & failed relationships in which the only thing you shared was a Netflix password. — Gabbar (@GabbbarSingh) July 20, 2023

“It turns out that making it harder to share your password was good for @netflix,” another comment expressed.

It turns out that making it harder to share your password was good for @netflix. Users might not have loved it, but it makes users shell out an extra $8 a month to share their accounts with those not living under the same roof. It's added more users than it lost. pic.twitter.com/5EPAqzI0TU — Vibhor Mohan (@thevibhu90) July 20, 2023

An individual remarked, “Won’t work in India.”

Won't work in India. — Mind Your Own Money ⚪ (@mindurownmoney) July 20, 2023

“Prediction, Netflix will move out of India and Reliance Jio will rule!” an account claimed.

Prediction, Netflix will move out of India and Reliance Jio will rule ! — MainHoonMaun (@mainhoonmaun) July 20, 2023

What To Do Next?

An individual owning a Netflix account should first go to the Security and Privacy settings. Click on the “Manage Access and Devices” option and check who all are logged into your account. If you find any unknown person using your account outside your household, you must immediately sign out of the devices and change your password.

Step-by-step guide To Set Up Netflix Household

Step 1: Sign in to your Netflix account on a TV connected to your home internet connection.

Step 2: After signing in, click on the “Get Help” option, then go to Manage Netflix Household.

Step 3: On the next tab, choose between “Netflix Household” or “Update My Netflix Household” option.

Step 4: Following this, a verification link will be sent to your registered email address or phone number.

Step 5: After verification, a confirmation message will be displayed on your TV screen and you are good to go.

