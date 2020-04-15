Amid coronavirus lockdown, Netflix started ‘caption this’ contest and it has bring out the best in the netizens. The online streaming giant shared a picture of Kajol from the film Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham in which she is seen squinting her eyes. The picture has got the most creative and hilarious reactions from Twitterati and it will definitely leave you in splits. Also Read - 'Teri Keh Ke Lungi': Jacqueline Fernandez Threatens Manoj Bajpayee, Latter Drops Release Date of Mrs. Serial Killer on Netflix
Taking to Twitter, Netflix India shared the picture of Kajol in which she deals with her neighbour in London Mrs Sprightly, who comes to drop her child at her place. In the photo, Kajol can be seen clad in a pink saree and is squinting her eyes secretly.
Netizens compared it with their mother's look at them to lockdown humour to Netflix expression when people watch Ramayan and Mahabharat.
One user tweeted, “’When you saw your neighbor stepping out of house during lockdown.’
Another commented, “When I see the neighbours jogging, roaming & playing with their kids out on the streets during the #lockdown.”
One more user tweeted, “Indian moms when they see you smiling while talking on the phone.”
Check Out The Reactions Here:
The tweet has gone viral and has fetched over 310 retweets and 7K likes so far.