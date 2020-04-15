Amid coronavirus lockdown, Netflix started ‘caption this’ contest and it has bring out the best in the netizens. The online streaming giant shared a picture of Kajol from the film Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham in which she is seen squinting her eyes. The picture has got the most creative and hilarious reactions from Twitterati and it will definitely leave you in splits. Also Read - 'Teri Keh Ke Lungi': Jacqueline Fernandez Threatens Manoj Bajpayee, Latter Drops Release Date of Mrs. Serial Killer on Netflix

Taking to Twitter, Netflix India shared the picture of Kajol in which she deals with her neighbour in London Mrs Sprightly, who comes to drop her child at her place. In the photo, Kajol can be seen clad in a pink saree and is squinting her eyes secretly.

Netizens compared it with their mother's look at them to lockdown humour to Netflix expression when people watch Ramayan and Mahabharat.

One user tweeted, “’When you saw your neighbor stepping out of house during lockdown.’

Another commented, “When I see the neighbours jogging, roaming & playing with their kids out on the streets during the #lockdown.”

One more user tweeted, “Indian moms when they see you smiling while talking on the phone.”

Indian moms when they see you smiling while talking on the phone — SwatKat💃 (@swatic12) April 11, 2020

The ways aunties look at us now if we go out. Just like old times. — H (@h_lt18) April 11, 2020

Kajol’s expression when Ajay Devgn opens a packet of Vimal. — Yash Agarwalla (@Yashagarwalla) April 11, 2020

My mom when she hears some breaking noise from the kitchen — Madhu (@arian_earthling) April 11, 2020

This is how my mom looks at me when I sneeze 😭 — Suravy (@blaugrana_su) April 11, 2020

When Ajay is talking about Karan and sharukh 😏 — Aviatrix👩‍✈️ (@FlyersBlueFlame) April 11, 2020

Mom: Ye internal me marks ku itne kam aye h? Me: Arey #lockdown ki wjah se time nhi mila padhne ka…. Mom: pic.twitter.com/uwfgumsdrb — Sir Castic 🧔 (@babanarang) April 11, 2020

When you watching #Ramayan so carefully and trying to find out the next role played by this versatile Actor…#रामायण pic.twitter.com/NE8yOA076V — Rahul Chaudhary (@rchaudhary1010) April 11, 2020

My Mom when I start eating food served to guests in living room. — Mochaccino (@nishit_t) April 11, 2020

When everthing is going fine in my life pic.twitter.com/SvDtzERC08 — Cos(al)™ (@ApunHizBhagwanH) April 11, 2020

Wife after lockdown when hubby comes home late. — TIME_Traveller (@TIME_WARNER_Inc) April 12, 2020

When your sibling is surprisingly being extra nice for no reason — Eli Rodstick (@elirodstick) April 11, 2020



The tweet has gone viral and has fetched over 310 retweets and 7K likes so far.