Cracking up amid grim situations or chaos has become the way of life for netizens and that is exactly what happened after a 4.5 magnitude earthquake shook Delhi-Gurugram on Friday evening. While no loss of life or property was reported at the time of filing this story, it is jittering to calculate that ever since April 12, a total of seventeen earthquakes have jolted the national capital though of low or medium intensity on the Richter scale. Also Read - Biryani War: Twitterati Lock Horns as Pune Restaurant Hails Hyderabadi Biryani, Calls All The Others as 'Pulao'

Far from sulking or brooding over it, people have now accepted it as a way of life and the hilarious meme fest that followed on Twitter, post the recent quake, is proof of the same. To cheer up, the netizens found solace in varied Bollywood scenes. Also Read - 4.5 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Gurugram, Tremors Felt in Delhi-NCR

Check out Twitter’s hilarious reaction on the news here:

Delhi people after frequent earthquakes amid Covid crisis:#earthquake pic.twitter.com/8rQoh4SejC — Sourav Jasrotia (@iamsjasrotia) July 3, 2020

#Earthquakeindelhi

Delhi People to earthquake ,

After Surviving 17th earthquake in last 3 months‍♀ pic.twitter.com/j0IgeEU60k — Aarvii (@KaafiZiddiHu) July 3, 2020

Delhite : I won’t die if I stay home#earthquake : pic.twitter.com/fg1Qg7xMOz — H K (@Slugger_harsh) July 3, 2020

Nowadays Delhites to #earthquake at the end of every month pic.twitter.com/RbUwNF32T8 — Sociopath Memer (@sociopath_ladka) July 3, 2020

Delhiites after the earthquake pic.twitter.com/H3fBI0Gvnv — Sagar (@sagarcasm) July 3, 2020

When the weekend is going to end in Delhi and the earthquake has not come yet

Delhite :#earthquake pic.twitter.com/lJku6P5mu2 — Mohammad (@Itsm_salim) July 3, 2020

#earthquakeindelhi Outside Corona

Inside Earthquake

Frequent Earthquakes

Delhiites be like: pic.twitter.com/lWmRKychYC — زماں (@Delhiite_) July 3, 2020

After successive Earthquake In Delhi #earthquake, Delhi citizens are like.. pic.twitter.com/wEzDa85eGt — Apoorv Saxena (@apoorvsaxena24) July 3, 2020

Don’t know if it is really worth saying ‘stay home, stay safe’ anymore.