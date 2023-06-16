Home

Viral

Why Netizens Missing Shahrukh’s Ra. One after watching Adipurush?

Why Netizens Missing Shahrukh’s Ra. One after watching Adipurush?

The highly anticipated flick of 2023, 'Adipurush,' which stars South superstar Prabhas, has finally hit the theaters today.

Netizens claim that the VFX in Ra.One is better than the visual effects in Adipurush.

The highly anticipated flick of 2023, ‘Adipurush,’ which stars South superstar Prabhas, has finally hit the theatres today. Like its trailer, the Om Raut directorial is also facing backlash from people who do not like the modern interpretation of the Hindu epic Ramayana. After the trailer received backlash and a lukewarm response, the filmmakers took a step back to refine the visual effects. However, when the movie was released today, it fell short of expectations, despite much anticipation. Now, Twitter is flooded with memes and messages about the movie, as netizens express their disappointment with the quality of the VFX through funny memes and hilarious commentary. People who watched ‘Adipurush’ are now comparing its VFX with the 2011 Shah Rukh Khan-starrer ‘Ra.One,’ leading to playful trolling.

Many fans humorously mentioned that 12 years later, people will finally understand what they missed, while others pointed out that the scene in which Ravana talks to his multiple heads looks stupid due to bad VFX.

You may like to read

These reactions have sparked a wave of memes and jokes on Twitter, as users creatively express their opinions and provide reviews in a light-hearted manner.

We Have Handpicked Some Of The Hilarious Tweets For You To Check Out Below

“They tried to do this Ravan talking to himself thing, an interesting concept but looks really silly on screen. Due to bad VFX,” a Twitter user said while sharing a clip of the movie.

They tried to do this Ravan talking to himself thing, interesting concept , but looks really silly on screen

Due to bad VFX#Adipurush #AdipurushReview #Prabhas #AdipurushWithFamily pic.twitter.com/koBThMcDbg — तर्री पोहा संत्रा (@GARRRRRM) June 16, 2023

“After 12 Years Later Now Peoples Understanding What They Missed,” another user commented.



“Puli had 2300 VFX shots and the quality is far better than #Adipurush,” a Twitter user commented.

Puli had 2300 VFX shots and the quality is far better than #Adipurush pic.twitter.com/KEmnOmJKtu — . (@KuskithalaV6) June 16, 2023

“India Is Lucky To Have #SSRajamouli…Sadly We Have Only One. After Watching #Adipurush Respect Towards him will be Multiplied,” another Twitter user commented.

India Is Lucky To Have #SSRajamouli…Sadly We Have Only One ☝️ After Watching #Adipurush Respect Towards him will be Multiplied Directors Should Stop Immitating him with huge Budgets….His Vission,Story Telling.vfx excution,Emotional Narration Are unmatchable pic.twitter.com/v1lAxzhfZB — cinee worldd (@Cinee_Worldd) June 16, 2023

Here Are Some More Funny Memes And Comments.

No one will believe if I say Puli which had 2300 vfx shots was made with just 80 crores budget #Adipurush team made cartoon with 500 crores.pic.twitter.com/iy30CQTQwo — . (@KuskithalaV6) June 16, 2023

Telugu Audience going to #Adipurush with this kind of expectations pic.twitter.com/tu8YCaW2Oq — Sishya of Highly Respected Sunaka (@JpackJack) June 16, 2023

Still this is the Best use of VFX in indian cinema. #Adipurush pic.twitter.com/wc6wIqLvtd — Prayag (@theprayagtiwari) June 16, 2023

After watching Graphics/CGI of some recent high-budget movies, I wonder how Kodi Ramakrishna, Mallemala Shyam Prasad Reddy and team achieved such an output 2 decades ago. Anji – A CGI of Indian cinema.#Anji #Chiranjeevi #Adipurush #Brahmastra pic.twitter.com/vIvlebHhU2 — Gudumba Satti ️ (@GudumbaSatti) June 16, 2023

Adipurush also stars Kriti Sanon as Sita, Saif Ali Khan as Ravana, and Sunny Singh as Laxman in prominent roles. The movie promises to offer a modern interpretation of the Hindu epic Ramayana.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Viral News on India.com.