Netizens Outrage As Video Showing Watchman Locking Employees Goes Viral

A video showing a company's watchmen locking its employees from going out is going viral on the internet

Netizens Outrage As Video Showing Watchmen Locking Employees Goes Viral (Image- Twitter of Ravi Handa)

New Delhi: A video showing a company’s watchman locking the employees to prevent them from going out is going viral on social media, and it looks like netizens have taken it upon themselves to help the employees of the concerned company.

Ravi Handa, an edtech entrepreneur, shared a video on his social media page in which he is found questioning the watchman of the company about the events that are taking place there.

Moreover, the viral video also shows the watchman of the company admitting that his managers have asked him not to let anyonee out.

The name of the company in question is “Coding Ninjas”.

Look at the video:

Indian edtech founders are now literally locking in their employees. Get the hell out of this country. Nowhere else would anyone dare to pull off something like this. pic.twitter.com/zTFuN6vDCm — Ravi Handa (@ravihanda) June 3, 2023

In response to the viral video, the management of the company acknowledged that this had happened in the last week and promised its employees that it would not happen again.

The video attracted harsh comments from netizens, where one of them said, “Employee lock-ins are an unfortunate practise that goes against the principles of workplace freedom and employee rights. It’s crucial to promote a healthy work environment where individuals are respected and have the autonomy to flourish.”

Another Twitter user was found saying, “”Let’s focus on raising awareness and fostering conversations around employee rights and workplace ethics.”

In a tweet, the company management said that, “In light of the incident, the founders expressed their regret and apologised to all the employees. This was an isolated incident and we are taking proactive measures to ensure this is not repeated. Disciplinary action is being taken against the concerned employee.”

