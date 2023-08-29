Reddit Post On Janhvi Kapoor’s Eyes Goes Viral

Home

Janhvi Kapoor’s Eyes Become Discussion Topic After Fan Points Out Difference In Old Photo

In January this year a woman was slammed for alleging that Janhvi Kapoor looks beautiful because of her multiple plastic surgeries.

Janhvi Kapoor's eyes have become a topic of discussion on Reddit. (Image Credits: Reddit.com)

There is a lot of pressure on the actors these days to look perfect, and the standards are often set higher for actresses. In order to achieve that flawless appearance, several B-town divas have reportedly undergone plastic surgeries. While there are some who openly admit to going under the knife, there are others who keep mum about the rumours. It is now being speculated that Janhvi Kapoor altered some of her features through surgery. Now, we are not saying this, but social media is. Recently, an account dropped two pictures of the Bawaal actress on Reddit that will leave you stunned.

Reddit User Notices Differences in Janhvi Kapoor’s Eyes

In one of these stills, we can see a young Janhvi Kapoor with small eyes. This photograph was accompanied by a recent picture of the Dhadak star in which her eyes seem significantly bigger. Posting the images, the user wrote, “Please help me identify the name of the surgery that makes your eyes look bigger like hers?” The user further added, “Mods please let me know if this is not allowed! Asking for research purposes. Can blepharoplasty alone make such a drastic difference? Or am I missing something?”

Fans React To Viral Post

After the post was uploaded, many fans flooded the comment section with interesting reactions. One person wrote, “Oo wow give the surgeon an award this is incredible work.” A Reddit user also penned, “From personal experience: yes. I had blepharoplasty about a year ago for the usual reasons (aging around the eyes…. I’m 46 y/o), and my eyes now look bigger than they looked even when I was much younger.”

Some defended the actress, “There’s also circular lenses that make the users eyes look bigger and more doe like. A lot of SEA and East Asians use it,” a comment read.

“I genuinely think it’s just the picture and other facial changes, because there really isn’t a surgery that can do that. The eye area is very delicate and honestly I very much doubt she even had a blepharoplasty like some other commenters are suggesting- she didn’t have excess skin or lack a double eyelid so there was nothing to take away,” a person wrote.

User Slammed For Her Remark on Janhvi Kapoor

Back in January this year a woman was slammed for saying that Janhvi Kapoor’s beauty is due to her multiple plastic surgeries. She wrote on X, “The amount of people who have no idea she’s done her whole face up is quite surprising. I mean yes she’s absolutely gorgeous & stunning but her whole face is completely worked on since she was a teenager & before she came into the public eye.”

