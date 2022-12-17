Netizens Slam Indian Railways After Cockroach Found In Food For Toddler On Rajdhani Express

This incident came to light when the passenger shared the image of the food served on the train on social media. His post has since gone viral.

Indian Railways slammed after cockroach found in food for toddler on Rajdhani Express

New Delhi: Indian Railways is facing a lot of flak on social media after a passenger shared a picture of the food served in Mumbai CSMT Rajdhani Express. This incident came to light when the passenger shared the image of the food with a cockroach on it, on social media. His post has since gone viral.

Pics: Cockroach Found In Food Served In Rajdhani Express

16dec2022,We travel from Delhi by (22222). In morning, we ordered extra omlate for baby. See attach photo of what we found! a cockroach? My daughter 2.5 years old if something happened so who will take the responsibilities @PMOIndia @PiyushGoyal @PiyushGoyalOffc @RailMinIndia pic.twitter.com/X6Ac6gNAEi — Yogesh More – designer (@the_yogeshmore) December 17, 2022

The post was originally shared on Twitter by a user going by the name of Yogesh More. The passenger in his post said that the incident occurred on December 16 when he ordered food for his 2.5-year-old daughter. His tweet read, “16dec2022, We travel from Delhi by (22222). In the morning, we ordered extra omelette for baby. See attach photo of what we found! a cockroach? My daughter is 2.5 years old if something happened so who will take the responsibility.”

Addressing the issue, Railway Seva responded, saying, “Inconvenience regretted. Sir, kindly share PNR no and mobile no in Direct Message (DM).”

Read: Indian Railways Response To The Matter

Inconvenience regretted. Sir, kindly share PNR no and mobile no in Direct Message (DM) -IRCTC Official https://t.co/utEzIqAAkm — RailwaySeva (@RailwaySeva) December 17, 2022

The response by the railways further triggered the netizens as they wondered why was there no monetary compensation.

One of the passengers criticised the railways saying, ” What inconvenience? If standards of hygiene cannot be made, it should be compensated by financial remuneration. If I travel without a ticket, can I just say “inconvenience regretted for financial loss to railways”double standards…”

While others pointed out that the railways always has the response, and the issue never gets resolved. The user said, “They just take pnr and Ph. number but no resolution, or they might just create a ticket and close it stating that it’s resolved pathetic response/service from @RailMinIndia” While others slammed the organisation saying “Shame on you.”