Indian netizens do not have enough eye rolls left to cringe at West Bengal BJP President and Lok Sabha MP, Dilip Ghosh's latest recommendation of drinking cow urine to combat COVID-19. While the world is seriously studying and experimenting with drugs to come up with a coronavirus vaccine at the earliest, BJP leaders in the past few months have only garnered flak and made a joke of themselves with hilarious suggestions.

While some held cow urine drinking assemblies, another suggested the water of river Ganga which is currently choked in pollution. According to a report in Times of India, Ghosh talked about beating COVID-19 while holding 'Chai pe Charcha' in Durgapur and suggested, "If I talk about cows, people fall sick. I tell them a donkey will not understand the worth of cow. This is India, the land of Lord Krishna and here cows are God, we worship. We will have cow urine to stay healthy. Take ayurvedic medicine and don't worry."

Stressing Indian scientists who have been having a hard time debunking fake WhatsApp forwards ever since the lockdown started, Ghosh added, "Tulsi is used in every Puja, Bengal Quince is used to worshiping Lord Shiva. Tulsi and Bengal Quince are given to us as 'prasad'. Our forefathers have practised that to stay healthy. Cow urine and stool are used in 'panchamrit' (Hindu religious solution), that too for the same purpose."

This was enough fodder for trolls to take a dig at his “WhatsApp University graduation” and erupt in a meme-fest on Twitter. While one took a jibe at him by writing, ” , : After affiliating from WhatsApp University, he discovered Gold in Cow’s Milk. Now he is advising us to drink Cow Urine to fight Corona Virus (sic)”, another hilariously asked, “Why don’t they Give live Demo (sic)”

Check out Twitter’s reaction on the news here:

, : After affiliating from WhatsApp University, he discovered Gold in Cow’s Milk. Now he is advising us to drink Cow Urine to fight Corona Virus.https://t.co/3kuVRiLV8c — (@csoumen25) July 18, 2020

Enough is Enough. Our country has crossed the mark of 10 lakh cases and this man is misleading people. Will the government care to intervene here? If not the country, can they at least control their party members? #COVID__19 #coronavirus #Immunity https://t.co/u8vhucOrLf — Pragya Uike (@PragyaUike) July 18, 2020

With leaders like this, is it any mystery why even the “nutjob-mob” in Pakistan treats India(ns) as loons ? https://t.co/RDWS9dry2M — Pavan Chandra Shekar (@Ideabode) July 18, 2020

Today’s #COVIDIOTS contest in India neatly sums up the options for Indian voters. Both are a waste of time but if I had to pick one, I would go with Rum rather than cow peehttps://t.co/Corh4yp9Lx — Debasish Roy Chowdhury (@Planet_Deb) July 18, 2020

The people are already on the edge with anxiety, please do not mislead or be misled. We’ll get through this.