After Switzerland expressed their solidarity with India in fighting the pandemic coronavirus by lighting up Tricolour on the Matterhorn mountain on Friday night. The pictures soon went viral on social media and netizens started sharing it with their own captions. The new hashtag Switzerlad is trending on Twitter and grabbed the top spots in trends this Saturday evening. Also Read - Me At 20 Challenge: Netizens Are Pouring Their 20-year-old Pictures And The Results Are Hilarious

One user wrote, “What a gesture: Switzerland projected Flag of United Kingdom Flag of United States Flag of India flag (different days) onto Switzerland’s iconic #Matterhorn as a sign of solidarity in the fight against #COVID19. Thank you #Switzerland for being a steadfast partner of India and recognising India effort in fight against #Covid_19.” Also Read - Viral Photos: Switzerland's Matterhorn Mountain Illuminated in Tricolour to Show Solidarity to India Amid Cronavirus Outbreak

Another user tweeted, “Indian Tricolor on the Matterhorn Mountain #SwitzerlandFlag of Switzerland AmazingDizzy symbol.” Also Read - Brazilian Judge Appears Shirtless in Court Hearing During Work From Home, Video Goes Viral | Watch

One more user wrote, “A beautiful sight as #Switzerland’s landmark #Matterhorn displays #IndianFlag to express solidarity & support to Indians. Amidst the #fightagainstcorona, it feels good that we are not alone & that humans across the world stand together. #Covid_19 #CoronavirusOutbreakindia.”

Check the reactions here:

PROUD MOMENT!🇮🇳#Matterhorn Mountain in #Switzerland lights up with the Indian flag in show of solidarity against coronavirus…Magnificent! pic.twitter.com/7sEiKgbUne — Adnan Sami (@AdnanSamiLive) April 18, 2020

Indian Tricolour 🇮🇳 on the Matterhorn mountain. Feel Proud Then RT. Bharat Mata ki Jai 🇮🇳🙏#Switzerland pic.twitter.com/cPyoR3GARw — Shiv Bhakt (@Real_ShivBhakt) April 18, 2020

#Switzerland I know Switzerland for Roger federer but after seeing this picture I am sure this country is as good as Roger.. pic.twitter.com/H17jETr0oR — Yagpal Singh (@YagpalSingh2) April 18, 2020

Swiss Alps lit up with the tricolour to mark solidarity of Switzerland with Indian people. #Switzerland pic.twitter.com/aVtKnmRH3m — Rajkumar Basak (@RAJKUMARBASAK) April 18, 2020

What an amazing gesture by #Switzerland. ‘The Indian Tricolour’ on the Matterhorn Mountain, Zermatt. Loved this gesture of Switzerland to express solidarity with all Indians in this battle with Corona Pandemic. pic.twitter.com/UfriFOpP3m — Y. Satya Kumar (@satyakumar_y) April 18, 2020

Matterhorn mountain lit up with an image of the Indian flag to express solidarity #Switzerland Proud to be Indian 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/FrDFo6FeQE — Your Favourite (@NitinA32) April 18, 2020

What a gesture: The 🇮🇳-flag was projected onto Switzerland’s iconic #Matterhorn as a sign of solidarity in the fight against #COVID19. Thank you #Switzerland pic.twitter.com/NG7pvq12hb — Pradeeprao (@PradeepraoBJP) April 18, 2020

#Switzerland expressed solidarity with India in its fight against the coronavirus pandemic by projecting the tricolour on the Matterhorn mountain, situated in the Swiss Alps. #Switzerland pic.twitter.com/uzlP2NwKP5 — yugeshwar (@msyugeshwar) April 18, 2020

Indian Tricolor on the Matterhorn Mountain #Switzerland

Amazing

Thank you Switzerland 🙏🙏#Switzerland pic.twitter.com/UbJHu7co7V — Satyendra Tiwari (@tripathiji1999) April 18, 2020

Switzerland iconic matterhorn Mountain was illuminated by indian flag… Proud Moment For all the Citizens.#Switzerland pic.twitter.com/LbkMLPTPCa — Saleel (@Saleel94950538) April 18, 2020



Earlier, the tourist organisation Zermatt Matterhorn took to its Facebook wrote to share the mesmerising picture and wrote, “As one of the most populous countries in the world, India is suffering from the Corona crisis. The challenges in such a large country are immense. The Indian flag on the Matterhorn is intended to express our solidarity and give hope and strength to all Indians.” (sic)

The Alps was lighted by light artist Gerry Hofstetter and he projected onto the 14,692-foot tall peak on the Swiss Alps and the picture was clicked by Gabriel Perren.

In the recent weeks, the Matterhorn mountain has been illuminated with the flags of Japan, Germany, the United Kingdom, United States, France, Italy among others.