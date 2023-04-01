Home

Never Drive When Sleepy, Even Indoors, Watch Viral Video To Know Why

The message is loud and clear, don’t drive if you are feeling sleepy or tired.

It is strongly recommended that you practice extreme caution when driving or operating heavy machinery.

Viral Video: We have shared numerous videos about driving safely on the roads and the highways. Roads and highways are very busy places with a heavy flow of traffic. Hence, one has to be very careful and alert all the time. This is about driving outdoors. Here we are telling you to be as careful and alert while driving indoors because the place doesn’t matter when you are operating a vehicle.

The video that we are sharing with you shows a man driving a motorized warehouse cart inside a warehouse. He is resting his head on the steering wheel and it seems that he is sleeping. The cart moves and hits a column of big and tall panels which are stacked with goods. The man is woken up by the impact and he realizes what has happened. He sees that the freights are about to fall from above and runs away leaving the cart.

The video is shared on Twitter by cctv ediots 📷 @cctv_videos.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE

That was a close escape. He must have been tired or just got a bit careless. Whatever, the message is loud and clear, don’t drive if you are feeling sleepy or tired. It is strongly recommended that you practice extreme caution when driving or operating heavy machinery.

The video has received many comments. Sharing a few with you.

NappyG91🇬🇧🇬🇧 @Nappy707 Replying to @cctv_videos and @OldandNowPic, “You know he got fired.”

Naks2002 @jabula2020 Replying to @cctv_videos, “Don’t sleep and drive. Happens all the time on the highway. When you are tired you are tired.”

Callum Stewart @CallumStewart16 Replying to @cctv_videos @Deannooo, “ this is what I imagine at your work with some of the stories!”

Narciso Lopez 🇨🇺🇺🇸🖖🏼🍷🔭 @narcisolopeznjr Replying to @cctv_videos, “That will cost him much much more than his job 🤣

“This is chess, not checkers.” – Rihanna @WhaleWellWale1 Replying to @cctv_videos, “Fake.”

New World Disorder @NewWorldDisord9 Replying to @cctv_videos, “sleeping on the job driving trucks lol”.

James Repetto @JimRedundant Replying to @cctv_videos, “safe and effective…not!”

Sing Out Louise @Sing1Out1Louise Replying to @cctv_videos, “it looks like he fell asleep”.

صام ابن عمك بيظا @wormx6 Replying to @cctv_videos, “Being forced to work all these hours so the company make more money, will his lake of sleep will cause more, you could have paid him maybe he will be motivated to work!”

