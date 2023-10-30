Home

Never Ever Pet A Tiger! Watch The Video And Learn Why

Tigers are the largest cats and they have always intrigued us.

Tiger Power: The cat family is incredible. It holds our interest and makes us take notice of their every move. The Big Cats are among the few species that have always fascinated us with their grace and majestic features. Tigers are the largest cats and they have always intrigued us. There are special arrangements in place for us to watch these magnificent animals in their natural habitat. It is mainly at the national parks, sanctuaries, and tiger reserves. Many people across the world have tigers as pets and they treat them like they would treat the usual pets like dogs and cats. But they forget that even if you raise a tiger since its birth, its natural instincts will never go away and they can manifest themselves in an unpleasant way.

This is what this video shows.

The video is shared on X by OddIy Terrifying @OTerrifying with the caption: Why put yourself in this situation?

Watch The Video Here

Why put yourself in this situation? pic.twitter.com/SPBUx2RM6D — OddIy Terrifying (@OTerrifying) October 29, 2023

As the caption says, or rather asks, why put yourself in this situation, is the crux of the matter.

Tigers are perhaps the best hunters in the wild and their strength is legendary. There have been instances when they have hunted down the gaur, also known as the Indian bison which is the largest extant bovid. It can grow up to a height of 7 feet and weigh a staggering 1,500 kg. Tigers have been reported to hunt elephants in a few cases too.

The video has received several comments. Sharing a few with you.

Brett Murphy @bmurphypointman: no way!!

Lukezito @lukezit0: Just a little taste

Oddest History @OddestHistory_: Her face has the reassured look that she’s in control but her eyes tell the truth, and there’s fear there

mrjoker.cro@TimeIsM43143700: What’s the fun of doing this seriously

jake cruz @jakecru61584630: Whyyyy

C.Martin @Eziafakaego101: Someone need to remind this lady that playing with a wild animal is a bad idea.

Creative @AnhminhCreative: Is this “our tiger?” This young girl treats the tiger like her own child

Supreme cards @FranzchiseOne: I remember my sisters cat would scratch me if I stopped petting her or if I kept petting her at the wrong time. I was terrified and the cat was 10lbs

Mikael Raymond @Mikael_Raymond: Uh, new meaning of, uh, cat fight…?

Marianne Zirkle ☮️ @MarianneZirkle: That big cat is just “playing”. If the tiger was serious, it would have been a whole different video. Still…Remember tigers are not kitties.

