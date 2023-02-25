Home

Viral

Never Greet Or Call People With THIS Name When Inside A Plane | Watch Viral Video To Know Why

Never Greet Or Call People With THIS Name When Inside A Plane | Watch Viral Video To Know Why

Your name is your identity.

Never Greet Or Call People With THIS Name When Inside A Plane | Watch Viral Video To Know Why

Viral Video: The Bard of Avon William Shakespeare asked, “What’s in a name?” in Romeo and Juliet to which Juliet replied, “That which we call a rose; By any other name would smell as sweet.” This is what Juliet thought since it was about the idea that “names themselves are a convention to distinguish things or people, but themselves do not have any worth or meaning.” It was easy for Juliet to put the importance, or lack of it, of a name this way but it cannot be applied to every other entity.

Your name is your identity. Just imagine if your name is A and I keep on yelling G, O, or Z, there would be no response from your side except that you might dismiss me as some loiterer. Nevertheless, this concept of a name is vital to this story hence we have dragged Shakespeare, Romeo, and Juliet into this, and also that it involves an issue as serious and sensitive as plane hijacking. The first-ever plane hijack as per the records dates to February 21, 1931. It took place in Arequipa, Peru. What a coincidence that just four days back was its 92nd anniversary.

You may like to read

Now we got to connect the dots between a name and plane hijacking because this is what the viral video is all about. This video tells why one should not call or greet a person named Jack while on a plane.

WATCH THE VIRAL VIDEO HERE

That was an amusing and informative piece and the lesson must be learnt.

We have a history of plane hijackings that have resulted only in tragedies and disasters.

Rather than going into that gory past I would rather share a few movies based on the subject. These movies show the bad guys being decimated.

Die Hard 2, released in 1990 shows a group of terrorists taking over the control of the Washington Dulles International Airport. This movie has Bruce Willis as John McClane along with Bonnie Bedelia, William Sadler, Art Evans, William Atherton, and Franco Nero.

Con Air, released in 1997, has Nicolas Cage, John Cusack, and John Malkovich in the lead. The movie is about a prison break aboard a Justice Prisoner and Alien Transportation System aircraft, nicknamed “Con Air”.

Executive Decision, released in 1996, has Kurt Russell, Steven Seagal, Halle Berry, and John Leguizamo in the lead. It is about the rescue of an airliner hijacked by terrorists by a small team placed on the plane in mid-flight.

(This piece is for information/entertainment purposes only and does not at any instance or episode glorify or justify the appalling criminal act mentioned in the content)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Viral News on India.com.