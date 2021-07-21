New Delhi: An extremely rare photo of a king cobra eating another cobra snake is now making rounds on the internet after it was shared by Indian Forest Services (IFS) officer Parveen Kaswan on his Twitter handle. Clicked by Kaswan himself, the image shows the king cobra enjoying his meal of a spectacled cobra snake. Sharing the image, Kaswan captioned it, “Ophiophagus hannah. A king cobra eating a spectacled cobra. They feed on lesser mortals.”Also Read - This Viral Video of a Man Cutting Fruits, Vegetables and Even a Brick with Water Will Leave You Stunned | WATCH

Adding further details about the king cobra, Kaswan wrote, "The scientific name of this king cobra is; Ophiophagus hannah. "Ophiophagus" is derived from Greek, meaning "snake-eating" and hannah is derived from the name of tree-dwelling nymphs in Greek mythology. So king living true to its name. The only snake which build nests."

Ophiophagus hannah. A king cobra eating a spectacled cobra. They feed on lesser mortals. pic.twitter.com/LL8xzQoIww — Parveen Kaswan (@ParveenKaswan) July 19, 2021

Sharing another fun fact about the diet of King Cobra, Kaswan wrote that majority of King Cobra's diet consists of other snakes. The amazing picture is around 2000 likes and over 100 retweets on the micr0-blogging platform. Reacting to the picture, a lot of users have commented on it. While some users wrote about the scary eyes of the King cobra another user mentioned having a similar experience at his home when a king cobra killed and preyed on a rat snake.