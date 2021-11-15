Kottayam: If you have passion in your heart, anything is possible and a shining example of is it is a woman from Kerala. Proving that age is just a number, the centenarian scored 89 out of a 100 in the recently-conducted Kerala State Literacy Mission Test. On Friday, Kerala’s Education Minister Vasudevan Sivankutty took to his official social media handle and posted a picture of an ecstatic Kuttiyamma and wrote, “104-year-old Kuttiyamma from Kottayam has scored 89/100 in the Kerala State Literacy Mission’s test. Age is no barrier to enter the world of knowledge. With utmost respect and love, I wish Kuttiyamma and all other new learners the best.”Also Read - Kerala: Sabarimala Temple to Reopen from November 15; Spot Booking Closed For Three Days

104-year-old Kuttiyamma from Kottayam has scored 89/100 in the Kerala State Literacy Mission’s test. Age is no barrier to enter the world of knowledge. With utmost respect and love, I wish Kuttiyamma and all other new learners the best. #Literacy pic.twitter.com/pB5Fj9LYd9 — V. Sivankutty (@VSivankuttyCPIM) November 12, 2021

According to Onmanorama, the ‘Saksharatha’ test was conducted in the Ayarkunnam panchayat of Kottayam.

Notably, Kuttiyamma had never received formal education as she did not go to a school in her life. However, because of the Saksharatha Prerak Rehna program, she learned writing and attended classes every morning and evening at her home. After attending the classes, Kuttiyamma became eligible to take the exam for fourth standard. At 104 years old, Kuttiyamma is hard of hearing, so she had had requested the invigilators to speak loudly.

After the news went viral, Kuttiyamma has become sort of a local star, and social media too has showered love on her. “With due respect, I salute Kuttiyamma for her dedication. It will inspire others for sure,” wrote one user.

The joy on this woman’s face is just beautiful. Kuttiyamma you are an inspiration #literacy https://t.co/IHho0AsJFr — Anandi Ramamurthy (@Anandimanc) November 14, 2021

Joy of success! She proves beyond doubt that age is just a number. On this children's day, I wish this studios child with 104 years of experience. https://t.co/YG4aAYmTXY — Sudarvizhi IPS (@sudarvanas) November 14, 2021

The Kerala State Literacy Mission Authority is funded by the state government and aims to promote literacy, continuing education and lifelong learning for all citizens.