Indore: In a scene that seemed straight out of the cult classic 'Sholay', a minor girl on Sunday night climbed atop a flex board in Madhya Pradesh's Indore, demanding to marry a boy against her mother's wish.

According to reports, the girl wanted to marry her boyfrirnd, but her mother was not willing to agree to the match. Miffed at this, the girl climbed atop a hoarding on Sunday and said she won't come down until her mother accepts the boy.

The pictures, released by news agency ANI, showed sitting atop a flex board and looking at her phone. Soon a crowd gathered at the spot to witness the dramatic scene. Meanwhile, the police also reached the spot, and tried to convince the girl to come down.

Here are the pictures whih have gone viral:

Madhya Pradesh: A girl climbed atop a hoarding at Bhandari Bridge in Indore's Pardesipura "A minor girl climbed a hoarding demanding to marry a boy against her mother's wish. She later came down on boy's insistence," says Pardesipura Station Incharge Ashok Patidar (08.11.2020) pic.twitter.com/lluvZVr9qc — ANI (@ANI) November 9, 2020

“A minor girl climbed a hoarding demanding to marry a boy against her mother’s wish. She later came down on boy’s insistence,” Pardesipura Station Incharge Ashok Patidar said.

Only after the insistence of her boyfriend, she finally decided to come down from the hoarding.

Many on social media were reminded of Sholay where Veeru, played by Dharmendra, climbs atop a water tank demanding to marry Basanti, played by Hema Malini, whose mother was against their marriage.