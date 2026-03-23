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New Baba Vangas shocking prediction on Iran-Israel war, predicts a Great Awakening

New Baba Vanga’s shocking prediction on Iran-Israel war, predicts a ‘Great Awakening’

Self-proclaimed psychic Salina Avalon has warned of a possible World War 3, predicting rising tensions with Iran and a ‘great awakening’ that could reshape the global order.

New Baba Vanga’s shocking prediction on Iran-Israel war, predicts a ‘Great Awakening’

New Baba Vanga’s Chilling Prediction About Iran-Israel War: Selina Avalon, who is popularly known as the ‘New Baba Vanga,’ has warned about a ‘great awakening’ and made some chilling predictions on the outcome of the ongoing Iran war, raising concerns among her followers. Avalon is the one who predicted Pope Francis’s death last year and Liz Truss’s resignation in October 2022. She has now made some disturbing claims about the ongoing US and Israeli-led war with Iran. Amid the ongoing conflict Selina stated that the situation will only deteriorate and transform into something like ‘World War 3’. According to her, the world has entered an ‘era for Donald Trump to be a war leader.’

What ‘New Baba Vanga’ Has Predicted?

Selina Avalon suggested that people meditate and make fruitful changes in their lives. “I think people need to really meditate and look at where they can improve their life and change their life. It’s almost like a timeline split. You will see new kings, world leaders and wars. This is when people will either sink or swim,” Irish Mirror quoted Avalon as saying.

Ability To Foresee Major Events

Selina claims that she has the ability to foresee major events. She further stated that it is a time of great awakening.

“They will awaken and go on a positive timeline or sink and be on a negative timeline. This is a time for great awakening. I foresaw this would happen in April this year. As a viewer pointed out, there’s going to be a conveyor belt of world leaders; they’re disposable,” Salina said.

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Assassination Of Khamenei

The ‘New Baba Vanga’ claimed that she predicted the assassination of Khamenei, adding that the successor would be from his bloodline.

Salena predicted that the current regime in Iran would be a dictatorship that would not last long.

“With Iran, I predicted there would then be an assassination of Khamenei, and the US forces would get to him. There would then be a successor to Khamenei that was still a dictatorship that wouldn’t last long. I don’t know how long he lasts, but there’s another one after him that’s still a dictatorship, but he’s got a younger look to him,” she said.

She predicted that the third Supreme Leader will have a ‘younger look’, with traits ‘bit like Napoleon.’ She said the leader would be someone who will “retaliate” against the US.

Era For Donald Trump

Avalon said that this is the era for Donald Trump to emerge as a war leader. “We will have a war,” she said, adding that the US President will have another assassination attempt and will have to step down due to health reasons.

Salina claimed that JD Vance will become the US President.

Roman Empire

Salina further hinted at a new Roman-like empire involving the US and Israel. She said that after some years, Iran may look like Dubai.

It is to be noted that Selina started the predictions when she was 11. According to Salina, she follows her own belief system and describes herself as very scientific. She said she relies only on her personal experiences.

Please Note: The article is purely based on popular beliefs. India.com is not responsible for the accuracy and facts provided here.

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