13-Year-Old Dog Missing For A Month, Owner Pitches Rs 25000 Reward In Desperate Attempt To Find Her

Chameli, a 13-year-old dog went missing on Diwali night and in a desperate attempt to find her, the Delhi based owners have announced a reward of Rs 25,000.

13-year-old dog, Chameli got scared of firecrackers on Diwali night and ran away from her home in Civil Lines, North Delhi

New Delhi: Chameli, a 13-year-old dog went missing last month and in a desperate attempt to find her, the Delhi based owners have announced a reward of Rs 25,000 for whoever finds the dog and reunites her with their family. However, all the leads that the owners have received have been unconfirmed so far.

Chameli lost her way on 24th October, the night of Diwali, when she got scared by fireworks and ran away from her territory in Civil Lines, North Delhi. “She has lived a very protected life for 13+ years and does not know how to fend for herself. We are absolutely distraught and need all the help we can in finding her,” said the owner, Anupriya Dalmia, a geneticist by profession, who has been with the dog since she was 14 years old.

“She is a small sized Desi dog and was not wearing a collar when she went missing. If you think you have seen her, do not chase her, stay where you are, click a photo/video and send to +919891027274 and then call this same number,” Anupriya added.

Anupriya and her family have left no stone unturned in trying to find the dog. The have approached significant authorities, locals and RWAs but to no avail. “We have been trying to look for her everywhere. We have been trying to search in a pretty large radius of about 5-6 kms. We are going on foot, spreading posters and flyers. There has been not a single confirmed sighting of our child,” said Anupriya.

The family has sent out posters and advertisement containing the photographs of the dog and owners’ contact information. They have requested the finders not to call out or chase the dog but to immediately click pictures, send them to +919891027274 and then call on the same number. They have pitched a reward of not less than Rs 25,000 for their lost dog.

Anupriya is a resident of 37 Rajpur Road, Civil Lines, Delhi – 110054. She has also started a volunteer group for those willing to help her find the dog. Those interested can send her a text over WhatsApp on +918860316406.