Meghalaya Police’s Unique Advisory Leaves Internet In Splits. Know Why

Meghalaya Police Department Advisory on New Year Eve: As 2022 witnessed its last sunset of the year on Saturday, the Meghalaya Police Department issued a citizen advisory on how to celebrate the New Year safely.

Meghalaya Police's Unique Advisory Leaves Internet In Splits.(Photo Credit: FacebookMeghalaya Police)

Meghalaya Police Department Advisory on New Year Eve: As 2022 witnessed its last sunset of the year on Saturday, the Meghalaya Police Department issued a citizen advisory on how to celebrate the New Year safely. The Officials have asked people not to drink and drive and to refrain from committing traffic violations while attending any celebratory events. The Meghalaya police department took to Facebook and shared a creative photo with the text, “This new year’s eve, we have open (behind the) bars.”

“On this #NYE2023, don’t end up on the other side of the bar(s)! Celebrate responsibly, don’t drink and drive. #CelebrateWithSafety CMO Meghalaya Conrad K Sangma LR Bishnoi,” reads the caption alongside the post.

Check Meghalaya Police Department Advisory Here

The creative Facebook post has been received well by the Netizens. While some Netizens have shared the difficulties they have to face on New Year’s Eve. “I’ve witnessed several times that the one-way road in Shillong became two-ways mostly after 9pm, which definitely put the travellers at high risk. eg. Polo to city dhaba junction, DC Office to SP office junction, Civil to Barik, etc. is this allowed? if not what mechanism will you use to tap the defaulters. if it is allowed then please issue a public notification so that the general public be made aware. Moreover, two wheelers overtaking the wrong side is a common trend these days that the ethics of driving and riding have completely disappeared,” wrote one Facebook user.

“Good initiative,” commented another user. “Is the Meghalaya Police laying a trap? The words “behind the” are too small to notice,” expressed the third user.