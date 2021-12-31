Google Doodle: It’s the last day of 2021 and Google is bidding goodbye to the year with a colourful and animated doodle. The celebratory doodle went live on Google’s homepage across multiple regions as soon as the clock struck 12 on Thursday to show December 31, the last day of the year.Also Read - Goodbye 2021. India Set To Welcome New Year As Omicron Fuels Fresh COVID Crisis; Delhi, Maharashtra Worst-Hit

The animated doodle has 2021, in the shape of a candy which is ready to pop when the clock would strike 12 tonight – to welcome 2022. Once you click on the candy, it pops to reveal confetti on the web page. Other letters of the word Google are also decorated colourfully with jacklights and confetti to enhance the celebratory mood of the doodle.

"That's a wrap for 2021 – Happy New Year's Eve!" wrote Google.

Check out the doodle here: